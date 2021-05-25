Tokyo shares continue to rise thanks to rise in chips





Tokyo stocks extended their winning streak to a fourth trading day on Tuesday due to the strength of the semiconductor issues. The Nikkei average of 225 Tokyo Stock Exchange issues rose 189.37 points, or 0.67%, to end at 28,553.98, after climbing 46.78 points on Monday. The Topix index of all first section TSE issues rose 6.48 points, or 0.34%, to end at 1,919.52, after an 8.35 point lead the day before. The Tokyo market got off to a good start after the three key US market indicators closed higher on Monday after falling US long-term interest rates. Market players particularly picked up on chip-related names after the US SOX Philadelphia semiconductor index jumped the day before, brokers said. But stock gains were capped by rally selling, as concerns over the slow deployment of the coronavirus vaccine in Japan continued to dampen investor sentiment, brokers said. The market was little moved in the afternoon as the lack of new trade incentives pushed investors aside. “With no big events to pay attention to this week, and with the earnings season already over, players are struggling to secure incentives to trade,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Co .. the market can follow the movements of US stocks. “ “Market sentiment is fundamentally different between Japan and the West due to the difference in progress on COVID-19 vaccinations,” noted the Nikkei, an official at a bank-affiliated securities firm. . The US government’s travel advisory warning citizens to avoid travel to Japan due to the coronavirus outbreak has also weighed on the market, the official added. In the first section of TSE, declining issues outnumbered rising issues by 1,417 to 698 despite gains in major indexes, while 77 issues remained unchanged. Volume edged down to 992 million shares from 993 million shares on Monday. Chipmaking gearmaker Screen and test device maker Advantest were among the semiconductor issues that drew purchases, up 2.07% and 2.35%, respectively. Heavy components such as SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing moved into positive territory to push the Nikkei up. Steelmakers Kobe Steel and JFE made significant gains. In contrast, shipping companies Nippon Yusen and Mitsui OSK Lines fell 2.61% and 2.30% respectively. Operators Gydon Beef bowl restaurants such as Yoshinoya and Matsuya Foods slipped after a media report that the price of imported meat skyrocketed from the previous year, raising concerns about the profitability of companies. In index futures trading on the Osaka Stock Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei Average advanced 260 points to close at 28,600.

