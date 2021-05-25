Tiny climate-conscious actor creates giant headache for Big Oil

On Wednesday, Exxon Mobil shareholders will vote on whether to install the four dissident No.1 engine candidates on the 12-member board.

The vote, whatever the outcome, could be a defining moment in stakeholder capitalism. Nearly three dozen climate and sustainability-related shareholder initiatives are on the table in companies this year, with Exxon Mobil taking center stage.

The No.1 engine, which claims to be specially designed to create long-term value, was announced on December 1 and launched its first campaign against Exxon Mobil days later. The fight with Exxon, according to the investor group, is not about climate change, but about the risks to the oil giant’s business.

For decades, investor climate activism was strongly ideological. Shareholders and benevolent activists could bring science and data to the table, but as long as sales were up and profits were strong year on year, it was hard to argue that oil and gas companies were bad business.

These debates have now turned economic as climate change shakes balance sheets and consumers begin to vote with their wallets. While the debate among policymakers in Washington remains mired in old-school ideologies, modern stakeholder capitalism is armed with questions about bottom lines and return on investment, especially as governments strive to eliminate the use of fossil fuels.

This debate doesn’t have to be ideological, Chris James, founder of Engine No. 1, said in an interview. When companies think about their impacts, whether on communities or on the environment, it brings a lot of common sense back to capitalism.

In the United States, President Joe Biden is pushing for changes to bring capital to clean industries, and the Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulators are assessing rules that could cause companies to abandon investments that contribute to climate change , proposals that have met opposition from Republicans. .

The No.1 engine has garnered support from major shareholders including the State of California and New York, the Church of England, Legal & General Investment Management and Federated Hermes, who have said they would support dissident candidates.

And Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis & Co. this month both made strong recommendations in favor of No. 1 drivers. Proxy consulting firms carry clout with large institutional shareholders, especially mutual funds. and exchange-traded funds that invest in a wide range of stock markets, typically on behalf of retirement savers.

The vote will also be monitored to see how certain shareholders voted. Vanguard, BlackRock and State Street, three of the largest asset managers in the world, are the largest shareholders of Exxon Mobils. These companies have not indicated how they will vote, but all have drawn complaints from other investors and environmentalists such as the Sierra Club, who say they have failed to deliver on their promises to focus on environmental, social and security measures governance, or ESG. .

I am monitoring the BlackRock and Vanguard voting records, and expect full transparency and sufficient explanation regarding the reasoning and rationale for the votes cast by BlackRock and Vanguard, said the State Treasurer of Wisconsin, Sarah Godlewski, in a written statement. It is essential for the financial resilience of our funds that asset managers hold boards of directors accountable and stop at nothing less than a guaranteed commitment to tackle systemic climate risk.

Engine # 1 has momentum, but it still faces a tough fight. Almost half of Exxon Mobils’ shares are held by mom-pop investors, a group who tend to vote with management if they vote at all. In comparison, the 20 largest shareholders combined, including the State of California and Legal & General, hold only 35% of the votes.

Exxon Mobil has said it will spend $ 35 million to counter the No.1 Engine campaign, which the investor group says cost it nearly $ 30 million to set up.

Unlike previous attempts to take on Exxon Mobil and other big oil companies, the No.1 engine has not committed to the social merits of oil or drilling. He went to the energy giant with a stack of data on the company’s financial performance and decision-making.

Exxon Mobils’ focus on oil production has led to unruly spending and society’s unwillingness to accept that demand for fossil fuels may decline in the decades to come has led to the inability to take even the first few. steps towards evolving and obscuring rather than tackling long-term business risk. , Engine n ° 1 said in a presentation to investors this month. Corporate debt is at an all-time high.

For Exxon Mobil to avoid the fate of other once-iconic American companies, it must better position itself for sustainable, long-term value creation, wrote Engine No. 1.

Exxon Mobils’ plan for carbon capture, an emerging technology to extract carbon from the air and store it underground, is an example of the No.1 engine’s complaints. The energy company has pledged to spend 3 billion for low-carbon efforts, including carbon capture, through 2025, but that’s only a fraction of its $ 16 billion budget for capital spending. Exxons’ unproductive capital spending destroyed some $ 175 billion in enterprise value, the investor group said.

Exxon says it will increase investment in carbon capture and other low carbon companies when projects are ready for commercial deployment. Such projects are still in the early stages of development and are not commercially viable without tax breaks and regulatory changes in the United States and elsewhere.

In a letter to shareholders On Sunday, Exxon Mobil said per capita energy use was still on the rise and called low-carbon solutions essential to tackle climate change.

The company has set targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with the Paris Climate Agreement to keep global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Successful development of these technologies will be critical both in advancing the company’s ambitions for a low-carbon future and in providing long-term value for shareholders, the company wrote.

The board has appointed six new directors since longtime CEO Rex Tillerson left the company in 2017 to join the Trump administration, and it plans to add two more within a year.

The dissident candidates lack the experience, expertise and knowledge necessary to lead a company of the size and importance of Exxon Mobils through the opportunities and challenges of the energy transition, the spokesperson for ‘Exxon Mobil, Casey Norton. Our board played an important role in overseeing our strategy. Our board of directors and management listen to and respond to shareholder feedback.