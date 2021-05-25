There’s a new ETF for the FOMO stock market

An exchange-traded fund that gives investors exposure to the same assets and all the trending investments social media has to offer, debuts on Wall Street.
Tuttle Capital Managements FOMO ETF FOMO,
will start trading on the Cboe Options Exchange CBOE,
Tuesday, providing the market with a new tool to capitalize on the retail boom by investing in all the buzziest stocks and meme funds, from special purpose acquisition companies known by the acronym SPAC to crypto investments. adjacent.
The fund’s ticker symbol is based on the popular acronym for Fear of Missing, a sentiment widely shared on social media sites such as Reddit, Twitter and Discord, where users live in fear of missing out on the latest trending investments, which could be in the middle of a higher parabolic motion.
FOMO can change the exposure to whatever was going on trend at the time, said Matthew Tuttle, the fund’s creator and CEO of Tuttle Capital, in a statement. It rebalances itself every week to stay in tune with market trends, and it weights positions appropriately.
The sudden rise and evident power of the retail movement has created new market dynamics, with social media activity now being used by some as a predictive tool for the movement of stocks and other assets, especially in businesses. popular actions such as GameStop GME,
and AMC Entertainment AMC,
which have come to illustrate the savage volatility of the retail investment scene.
Crypto has also caught the attention of individual investors, as have some PSPCs, most notable being a general audience for Bill Ackmans Pershing Square Tontine Holdings PSTH,
FOMO will provide crypto exposure by purchasing shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust GBTC,
among other crypto-related investments.
The Covid lockdowns have prompted the retail investor to look beyond traditional market cap-weighted index investments in the thematic space, Tuttle said.
Of course, Tuttles ETF isn’t the only fund trying to capitalize on Reddit-inspired investors. Last March, VanEck launched the VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF BUZZ,
who said he would provide exposure to stocks with the most bullish sentiment and perception among investors.
Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, is a shareholder ofthe company that created the index underlying the VanEck fund.
BUZZ’s returns, referenced to ETF ticker social-sentiment VanEck, have been far from impressive. It is up 1.74% since its debut in March, against returns of at least 11% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA,
and the S&P 500 SPX index,
and a gain of more than 7% for the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP,
FOMO’s expense ratio is 0.9%, which means it will cost the investor $ 9 in annual fees for every $ 1,000 invested. BUZZ’s expense ratio is 0.75%.