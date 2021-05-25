The New York Times in talks to buy The Athletic





The New York Times is studying a possible acquisition of The Athletic, three sources familiar with the matter told Axios. Driving the news: Sources say The Times approached Athletic following a report about a potential deal between The Athletic and Axios in March. The Wall Street Journal reported in May, that The Athletic and Axios are no longer in talks about a possible merger through SPAC, and that The Athletic viewed The Times as a better candidate for a merger. The Times reached out former employees to control Athletic’s business and culture, sources say. The Times envisions a full acquisition, not a joint venture or strategic partnership.

Athletic raised $ 50 million last year in a Series D funding round, just before the pandemic, valuing its latest valuation at around $ 500 million. In numbers: According to some sources, The Athletic has around 1.2 million subscribers, with some on discounted plans. The company made around $ 80 million in revenue last year, sources say, confirming a report from the Wall Street Journal. It is not profitable.

Athletic employs around 600 full-time people, including around 400 editors.

Both Athletic and The Times suffered from the pandemic early on. The Times laid off 68 people, mostly in advertising, last June. But its business continued to grow explosively, in large part thanks to a boisterous election year.

Athletic laid off 46 people last June, but ended up hiring about double that number last year, according to a source. Most of the hires were in business operations and marketing, as live sports began to reappear. The big picture: The deal would help bolster The Times’ subscription strategy, especially if it were ever to bundle its existing subscription offerings. The Times has nearly 8 million paying subscribers in total, of which nearly 7 million pay only for digital products. It is on track to meet its goal of 10 million digital subscribers by 2025.

The Times could potentially include The Athletic’s sports subscription activity as part of a larger subscription package.

The Times sells subscriptions around its main product of news, games, cooking and audio. He is currently testing subscription offers for his consumer review site, Wirecutter, as well as NYT Kids. On an income call earlier this month, Times CEO Meredith Kopit Levien noted that these types of ancillary subscription products, “combined with the incremental value and demand advantages of our main news product … should enable The Times to become a bigger business. larger and more profitable as we evolve. “ In the midst of the Biden era, the growth of new Times subscribers has shifted more than ever to non-news products. < style="display:block;padding-top:81.6667%;"/> Develop the graph < style="display:block;padding-top:81.6667%;"/> < style="display:block;padding-top:130.6667%;"/> Data: New York Times earnings reports; Graphic: Danielle Alberti / Axios A New York Times spokesperson told Axios: “As a rule, we do not comment on rumors of potential acquisitions or divestitures.” The Athletic declined to comment on the case. Between the lines: The Times isn’t the only company to have had conversations with The Athletic. Vox Media has also held talks with the company about a deal, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Yes, but: The Times has a mixed history of transactions. He purchased the Boston Globe for $ 1.1 billion in 1993, for to sell for about $ 70 million in 2013.

Time purchased About.com in 2005 for $ 410 million in cash, only to sell it to Barry Diller’s IAC for about $ 300 million in cash seven years later.

In 2016, The Times acquired two marketing agencies, HelloSociety and Fake Love. The two have since folded.

He also bought Wirecutter in 2016, for over $ 30 million. This agreement is considered a success.

His most recent acquisitions of Audm and Serial Productions had a much smaller reach than something like The Athletic. Our thought bubble: If The Times were to make a purchase of The Athletic, it could do so with stocks. The Times stock is generally posting its highest levels since the early 2000s. At $ 7.11 billion, its market cap is about 14 times The Athletic’s last valuation. Editor’s Note: This article has been corrected to note that Athletic has not hired bankers.

