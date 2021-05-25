Celebrate Women’s Golf Day with Callaway and Topgolf at the New York Stock Exchange opens on May 25





Womens Golf Day, Callaway Golf Company and Topgolf are proud to announce that they will come together to ring the opening bell on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, May 25. The bell ringing at this iconic podium will help celebrate and educate women on Golf Day on June 1. Founded by Elisa Gaudet in 2016, Womens Golf Day is a unique one-day sporting and community celebration that unites women across golf around the world, transcending race, religion, language, geography or economic status. Held on the first Tuesday in June, this event celebrates the girls and women who play golf and learn skills that last a lifetime. The welcoming atmosphere is open to new players who are new to golf for the first time, as well as to existing players. This event is designed to create an environment where women and girls can build a base in golf by establishing a network of friends and golf professionals who will ultimately support their continuation in the game. The format offers attendees the choice between two hours of lessons or play nine holes. In the next two hours, all participants come together for a social activity. To date, over 900 venues in 68 countries have participated in Women’s Golf Day. Callaway is a leader in the women’s golf industry, and the company has been an official sponsor of Womens Golf Day since 2020. As part of this established partnership, Callaway provides officially licensed women’s golf bags as part of its Capsule collection at the PGA Tour Superstore. These organizations share a number of mutual advocates, including the Annika Sorenstams Annika Foundation. Topgolf, which officially partnered with Callaway in March, has supported Women’s Golf Day since 2018, and this year will celebrate at participating venues by offering a free Topgolf Coach Ladies course with group instructions for enjoying the game. who register for a free Topgolf Coach Ladies course will receive 60 minutes of instruction as well as a 50% discount voucher on their next course. These courses will be suitable for all skill levels in a relaxed and social setting. May 25 is also Palooza Women’s Golf Day, a one-of-a-kind digital celebration that will connect golfers around the world with the actors who inspire us all by creating opportunities for more people to engage in the sport. It’s free and open to everyone, all you need to do is register. For more information, please visit www.womensgolfday.com and www.wgdpalooza.com .

