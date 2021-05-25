Tesla could build factory in Russia, analyst cuts price target

May 25, 2021



This story originally appeared on ValueWalk



Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) plans to build cars in Russia. According to BloombergCEO Elon Musk told attendees at a conference in Moscow that the Car manufacturer plans to build a production center in the country.

Meanwhile, one company lowered its price target for You’re here stock, warning that the automaker could sell more shares very soon.

Tesla could build in Russia

At a Kremlin-sponsored student event, Musk praised Russia’s achievements in space and raised the possibility of building a Tesla factory in the country. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov invited Musk to answer questions at the event. Topics he covered ranged from artificial intelligence to his hiring practices and the future of human consciousness.

Bloomberg noted that it wouldn’t make sense for Tesla to build a factory in Russia anytime soon. Last year, drivers bought fewer than 700 new electric vehicles and 5,300 used electric vehicles, according to data from Autostat. Russia is a major oil producer and has just started building infrastructure for recharging electric vehicles.

A Moscow-based analyst told Bloomberg that electric cars made up less than 0.2% of passenger cars in Russia. However, Musk’s remarks aren’t the first sign that Tesla sees potential in the country. On the automaker’s website, it lists five Supercharger locations in Russia as “coming soon.”

More dialogue between the United States and Russia

Musk called on Moscow and Russia to engage in dialogue. The conference kicked off the Kremlin’s attempts to bring back the knowledge society, an educational entity from the Soviet era. Musk said there was “a lot of talent and energy in Russia” and that he hoped “that the energy will continue into the future.”

SpaceX broke Russia’s long-standing monopoly on transporting astronauts to the International Space Station in May 2020. Musk’s private spaceflight company competes with Russia Roscosmos for space tourism.

Tesla price target reduced by 20%

In other Tesla news, Bank of America slashed its price target for Tesla Stock more than 20% and warned that further stock sales could be imminent. Analysts said the automaker’s preferred option for raising funds and investing in growth could limit the rise in shareholders.

Tesla raised billions of dollars last year by selling more shares, although the hype around EV stocks has cooled. Bank of America analyst John Murphy rated Tesla at Neutral and reduced its price target from $ 900 to $ 700, warning of the potential for increased share sales to fund growth, which would further dilute shareholders.

