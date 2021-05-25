The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,564.12, up 36.82 points.) Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 0.37%, to $ 46.37 on 13.5 million shares.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,564.12, up 36.82 points.) Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Down 17 cents, or 0.37%, to $ 46.37 on 13.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.07 percent, to $ 27.89 on 8.9 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX: MFC). Finances. Down two cents, or 0.08 percent, to $ 24.80 on eight million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX: ABX). Materials. Down 15 cents, or 0.5%, to $ 29.64 on 6.7 million shares. NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSX: NVA). Energy. Up nine cents, or 3.16 percent, to $ 2.94 on 6.3 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Down 33 cents, or 0.83%, to $ 39.65 on 6.2 million shares. Companies in the news: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX: ACB). Up 55 cents or six percent to $ 9.71. Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it has moved its stock exchange listing to the Nasdaq Global Select Market on the New York Stock Exchange today. The Edmonton-based cannabis company says the transfer of the Nasdaq listing is part of Aurora’s recently announced profitability plan. As part of the plan, the company has spent much of the COVID-19 pandemic laying off workers and shutting down facilities in the hopes of saving millions in savings. Aurora said its stock ceased trading on the NYSE on Monday after the market closed and its new Nasdaq listing was under its old symbol ACB. The company says the transfer does not affect the company’s primary listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Aurora operates a range of cannabis brands including San Rafael ’71, Daily Special, AltaVie, MedReleaf, CanniMed and Reliva CB. Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP). Up 65 cents or 1.6 percent to $ 40.26. Global dairy giant Saputo Inc. is strengthening its portfolio of non-dairy cheeses and value-added ingredients with two new acquisitions. The Montreal-based dairy processor and cheese maker said on Tuesday it has completed the acquisition of Bute Island Foods, a vegan cheese maker, distributor and distributor. The Scottish company serves both the retail and foodservice markets under its award-winning vegan brand Sheese as well as through private labels. Saputo also entered into an agreement to acquire the Reedsburg, Wisconsin, plant from Wisconsin Specialty Protein, which manufactures value-added ingredients such as goat whey, organic lactose and other dairy powders. The dairy company said the two acquisitions, which cost a combined $ 187 million, are in line with the company’s new global strategic plan that will be discussed during its year-end results presentation next week. Saputo CEO and Chairman of the Board, Lino Saputo Jr., said the acquisition of Bute Island Foods reflects the company’s continued efforts to expand its presence in the dairy substitute sector. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 25, 2021. The Canadian Press







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos