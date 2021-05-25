DC sues Amazon over alleged antitrust violations





Amazon AMZN The trial of DC Attorney General Karl Racine againstfocuses on the e-commerce company’s relationships with third-party sellers, alleging that Amazon’s contracts prohibit sellers from offering their products for a lower price on other websites.

The terms of the contract mean that the platform fees that Amazon charges its sellers, which is passed on to Amazon buyers, must also be incorporated into the prices that buyers see on sites such as Walmart, Racine told journalists on a conference call. In some cases, Racine said, Amazon sellers are charged a fee of 40% of the total product price on Amazon.

“These restrictions allow Amazon to build and maintain monopoly power in violation of district law,” Racine said.

Tuesday’s lawsuit is the latest in a string of complaints filed by attorneys general against large tech companies over the past year, following separate antitrust lawsuits filed by many states against Facebook and Google . But it appears to be the first antitrust action brought by an attorney general to sue Amazon. The lawsuit calls for a court order prohibiting Amazon from engaging in anti-competitive behavior and any other necessary action, including a business dissolution if necessary.

The district lawsuit, filed in DC Superior Court, cites an Amazon document known as Fair pricing policy , which states that Amazon may remove seller listings, give them a less visible location on Amazon’s site, or ban sellers altogether in response to “pricing practices that undermine customer confidence,” such as “setting a price on a product or service significantly higher than recent prices offered on or outside Amazon.” According to the complaint, this language allows Amazon to “penalize a seller for selling products on online retail platforms other than Amazon at a better price or on better terms.” In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said Racine “had it exactly upside down.” “Vendors set their own prices for the products they offer in our store,” the statement said. “Amazon takes pride in the fact that we offer low prices on the widest selection, and like any store, we reserve the right not to promote offers to customers whose prices are not competitive.” Amazon said the remedy offered by Racine “would force Amazon to charge higher prices to customers.” The district lawsuit alleges Amazon violated DC’s antitrust law. It does not contain any allegation that Amazon violated federal antitrust law, and Racine’s office is not currently working with other federal or state officials on this lawsuit. Still, he told CNN Business that could change. “It is not unusual after a trial for other attorneys general to express interest in the trial and join or file theirs,” Racine said.

