Business
5 Memorial Day 2021 Best Grill Sellers: Check Out Amazon, Wayfair, Best Buy, Lowes, Home Depot
People across the country will spend Memorial Day weekend lighting the barbecue for the unofficial start of summer.
With Memorial Day set for Monday, May 31, there are great deals on a variety of grills, thanks to Amazon, Wayfair, Home Depot, Lowes and more.
The weather – and the grill – continues to heat up.
Take a look at these offers:
Save $ 60 on the Weber 49010001 Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Natural Gas Barbecue and receive it on Saturday. The natural gas barbecue is backed by a Weber 100% 10-year warranty. It comes with a 10ft flexible hose included. Listed for $ 509.
Get 10% discount on Z GRILLS 7002F 2021 Upgrade Wood pellet grill and smoker. A button starts and the temperature control removes the starting fluid. No need to run to the local station to swap your propane. Electronic ignition with automatic start, automatic digital temperature control, LED temperature display. Quoted $ 548.99.
For $ 159.99, get the Char-Broil Classic 280 2-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill with Side Burner by Friday.
Performance Char-Broil 3 – Freestanding 24,000 BTU Liquid Propane Infrared Gas Grill with Side Burner is on sale for $ 299.99, reduced from $ 369.99. This liquid propane grill cooks up to 20 burgers at a time with a total cooking space of 450 sq. In. On porcelain coated grates that are durable and easy to clean.
For $ 249.99 you can get the Performance Series Char-Broil 4 – 36,000 BTU Freestanding Liquid Propane BBQ with Side Burner. This grill is large and built to last, with porcelain coated cast iron grates that are rust resistant and easy to clean.
Monument Grills 6 – 84,000 BTU Freestanding Liquid Propane Gas BBQ with Side Burner and Cabinet is listed for $ 596.99. Multiple cooking options include six main burners and one side burner.
Save $ 50 on the Weber Genesis II E-315 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill. Quoted $ 779. Three powerful burners that are guaranteed to light every time and intelligent iGrill 3 technology compatibility – all backed by Weber’s 10-year warranty on all grill parts.
Weber Genesis II S-335 3-Burner Propane Gas Grill – Stainless Steel is reduced and listed at $ 1,029. The grill can simmer the sauce while searing the steaks, a few inches apart. The Genesis II S-335 is equipped with a grab station, side burner, 10 year warranty on all parts of the grill.
For $ 175 you can get the Weber 22 ” Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill. It is designed to maximize airflow and heat retention, allowing outdoor chefs to cook food to perfection.
For $ 299 you can get the 4-burner stainless steel propane barbecue with side burner. This new Nexgrill 4-burner propane gas barbecue in stainless steel offers 626 sq. In. Of total cooking space. With 4 main burners and 1 side burner, delivering 60,000 BTUs of flame roasting energy, this unit is sure to meet your grilling expectations.
the Char-Grill Blazer Char-Grill is $ 179. Equipped with cast iron grates and a chimney for precise temperature control, you can grill, smoke, sear and much more.
Save $ 50 on select Weber grills, including Genesis II E-335 3-Burner Liquid Propane Gas Grill Black with 1 Side Burner. It is listed at $ 929.
Discover the offers on the following brands:
Mark Heim is a reporter for The Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Mark_Heim.
