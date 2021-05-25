ZipRecruiter, another direct listing, is one of seven IPOs this week

Text size





ZipRecruiter, the fourth company this year to conduct a direct listing, leads a list of seven companies on the stock markets this week.

ZipRecruiter, an online job marketplace, is expected to list its stocks on Wednesday. The company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO because it does not sell shares. Instead, shareholders are offering around 86.6 million shares, which goes on sale Wednesday.

ZipRecruiter will trade under the symbol ZIP on the New York Stock Exchange. Late Tuesday, the NYSE assigned a benchmark price of $ 18 to ZipRecruiter, valuing the company at $ 2.4 billion.

Square space



(ticker: SQSP), the web hosting company, also went public on the NYSE using a direct listing. Shares closed at $ 43.31, down 13.4% from the listing price of $ 50.



Coinbase Global



(COIN), the cryptocurrency exchange, also used a direct listing in April to become a public entity, while



Roblox



(RBLX) did so in March.

Two payment companies are also traded on Wednesday, Flywire and Paymentus Holdings.

Flywire manages payments for healthcare, travel and business-to-business, as well as education. It has more than 2,250 clients, including more than 1,900 educational institutions and more than 80 healthcare systems. Flywire is sale of 8.7 million shares of $ 22 to $ 24 each. He plans to trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbol FLYW.

Paymentus offers cloud-based bill payments to more than 1,300 customers, who use the technology to bill their customers. As of December 2020, the Paymentuss platform was used by approximately 16 million consumers and businesses in North America. The company has filed with sell 10 million shares for $ 19 to $ 21 each. He plans to trade under the symbol PAY on the New York Stock Exchange.

FIGS, along with Day One Biopharmaceuticals and Singular Genomics Systems, are scheduled to debut on Thursday. FIGS, which sells medical scrubs intended for fashion, sells 22.5 million shares of $ 16 to $ 19 each. It plans to trade under the symbol FIGS on the NYSE. (Robinhood Markets clients can purchase FIGS shares prior to listing using IPO Access companies.)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals is developing therapies to treat cancer, with an initial focus on children. Its lead product candidate, DAY101, is used to treat pediatric patients with recurrent or progressive low-grade glioma, or pLGG, the most common brain tumor diagnosed in children.

Day One has initiated a Phase 2 trial for DAY101, which has also earned a Breakthrough Therapy designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration. The first day offers 8.4 million shares of $ 14 to $ 16 each. It will trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol DAWN.

Singular Genomics is developing a DNA sequencing platform for use by biopharmaceutical research organizations. The company has two products. G4 Integrated Solution, a benchtop sequencer, is designed to produce fast and accurate genetic sequencing results. The integrated PX solution is a platform that can measure RNA transcription levels, protein expression, and sequence specific information directly in cells and tissues. The singular offers 8.5 million shares of $ 20 to $ 22 each. It plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol OMIC.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals is so far the only company listed on Friday. Launched in February, Centessa functions as a holding company for several biotech companies that were controlled by, or received investments from, venture capital firms Medicxi or Index Ventures.

Biotech companies are developing therapies to fight diseases in oncology, hematology, immunology, inflammation, neuroscience and rare diseases. Centessa also raised a $ 250 million Series A round led by General Atlantic in February.

The British company offers 15 million U.S. custodian shares of $ 18 to $ 20 each. Each ADS represents one common share. He plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol CNTA.

