Free Dunkin Iced Coffee for one year: enter any of these 6 locations on May 26 to participate in a giveaway





Many daily routines for people include a pit stop in Dunkin for a morning coffee. Imagine though, as you walk through the drive-thru and receive 365 free iced coffees. That’s what Dunkin has planned for six people on National Iced Coffee Day on Wednesday. The Canton-based chain will reward six people with free iced coffee for one year. Dunkin said he would randomly select one person from six stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to win the giveaway. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., a customer will be selected at each Boylston Street store in Boston, South Yarmouth, Bridgewater, Maynard and Milford, as well as in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Each winner will receive $ 598 in Dunkin gift cards, enough for free iced coffee for an entire year. The exact locations of participating Dunkin restaurants are as follows: 750 Bedford Street, Bridgewater

715 Boylston Street, Boston

129 Parker Street, Maynard

31 Main Street, Milford, MA

436 Station Ave, South Yarmouth

1 Mohawk Dr. Londonderry, New Hampshire Also as part of Iced Coffee Day, Dunkin donates $ 1 from each sale of iced coffee or cold beer to Shriners Hospitals for Children or Dunkin Joy Foundation in childhood. The Dunkin sites in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties will donate to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield. The remainder of state donations will go to the Dunkin Joy in Childhood Foundation.

