Connect with us

Business

Stock exchange: Milan is at stake, Rezeco pushes Bper and Banco Bpm

Published

23 seconds ago

on

By


Stock market: Milan is at stake, Rezeco pushes Bper and Banco Bpm – The economy

Stock market: Milan is at stake, Rezeco pushes Bper and Banco Bpm - The economy



(ANSA) – Milan, May 25 – Piazza Affari closed flat (+ 0.01%) in a mixed day for European stock markets either slowing or falling sharply, in the wake of Wall Street, after gains in the morning. The German Ifo business confidence index is higher than analysts’ estimates. US quotes, although fears of a return to inflation and the consequences of tighter monetary policies were affected, including the Nasdaq, by US consumer confidence in May and new home sales in the United States. United in April, which turned out to be below expectations.

In Milan, Bper (+ 2.21%) and Banco Bpm (+ 1.33%) were put forward, still on the premise of aggregation in the banking risk scenario as well as for the formalization of the planned sale of 1.5 billion npl of directed by Giuseppe Castagna. Unicredit also performed well (+ 0.94%), neglecting the main basket, Mps (+ 0.12%).

Among the large purchases on Amplifon (+ 2.14%) and Moncler (+ 1.25%) with the luxury segment, sales regained instead Unipol (-2.5%), Tenaris (-1.97 %), A2a (-1.83%) and Tem (1.49%) Autogrill down (-3.47%) after calculations. (manipulate).

Reproduction is reserved Copyright ANSA