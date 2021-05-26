GM now says it will support union in new battery factories

General Motors now says it will support the United Auto Workers union’s efforts to organize workers at two U.S. electric vehicle battery factories it is building in Ohio and Tennessee with a joint venture partner.

The company’s statement on the factories on Tuesday departs from its past position that the joint venture, called Ultium LLC, would decide on a negotiating strategy. But it does match President Joe Bidens’ promise to create well-paying union jobs as they transition from combustion vehicles to electric vehicles.

It also comes after the UAW firmly stated that Detroit-based GM and rival Ford in Crosstown have a moral obligation to pay the highest union wages at the joint venture’s battery factories. Experts say the future of unions could be in jeopardy if they cannot represent factory workers and earn a maximum UAW wage of around $ 31 an hour. These jobs will replace those lost in combustion engine and transmission plants.

Regardless of how the conflict is resolved, it is likely to chart the course of American manufacturing wages over the next decade.

GM will have a long history of supporting unions to promote safety, quality, training and well-paying jobs for American workers, the statement said. GM and Ultium Cells LLC respect the right of workers to organize and the UAW’s efforts to organize battery cell manufacturing workers.

GM spokesman Dan Flores made no comment beyond the statement about the Lordstown, Ohio, and Spring Hill, Tennessee battery factories, which together will employ about 2,300 workers. Ultium LLC’s other partner is South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution.

Flores also declined to say whether GM will grant the UAW formal neutrality and card control.

GM’s statement said the UAW has a historic and constructive relationship with the auto industry and would be well placed to represent the workforce.

A spokesperson for the UAW said GM has not offered a formal deal promising management will remain neutral while the union organizes. GM also hasn’t given the union a card verification option, in which a new employee can simply tick a box on a card that says if they want a union. Once it reaches 50% plus a person, the company will officially recognize the UAW as the bargaining source for workers, avoiding a long vote.

But UAW Vice President and GM Department Director Terry Dittes issued a statement in response to Ultium Cells, respecting workers’ rights to organize and their willingness to work with the UAW:

We, members of the UAW, look forward to starting discussions with General Motors regarding their joint venture to produce batteries in Ohio and Tennessee so that workers have a voice at the table to create jobs and benefits. well paid union members.

Last week, Ford announced it would form a joint venture and build two North American factories to make batteries for about 600,000 electric vehicles a year by the middle of this decade.

The deal with South Korean battery maker SK Innovation set up the same showdown that the union had with GM over UAW representation and union wages in factories.

The UAW and Biden have advocated for union jobs at the new factories as the country shifts from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric-powered ones. The issue will almost certainly be part of negotiations for a new UAW national contract in 2023.

Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid said GM’s position was not surprising because workers at previous joint venture factories have always been represented by the union.

GM probably did not support the union at first in order to pressure it into accepting lower wages at the joint venture factories.

When the Lordstown plant was announced in 2019, GM CEO Mary Barra said worker compensation would follow GM’s component manufacturing strategy, where workers are paid less than top union wages. . She said the factory should be cost competitive.

At a GM factory assembling batteries in Brownstown Township, Michigan, the union agreed in 2009 to $ 15 to $ 17 hourly wages to assemble batteries for the now-canceled Chevrolet Volt gasoline-electric hybrid vehicle. GM also pays about $ 22.50 an hour at union-represented parts factories.

Biden wants to replace all internal combustion vehicles with electric batteries, and he plans to spend billions to offer tax credits and discounts to get people to change. The strategy is a key part of its plan to tackle climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the United States to at least half by 2030, as well as creating well-paying union jobs in an economy clean energy.

But the UAW, which represents around 150,000 U.S. workers at Ford, General Motors and Stellantis (formerly Fiat Chrysler), fears automakers are trying to use joint ventures to pay lower wages.

As the Free Press first reported on May 13, the UAW was ready to fight GM if it didn’t offer a formal neutrality deal and a card check.

Currently, automakers are contracting parts suppliers to make batteries for electric vehicles, and these factories pay much less than what the best UAW workers do in auto factories. Unionized workers fear that as the country switches to electric vehicles, thousands of jobs in gasoline engine and transmission manufacturing will be replaced by lower paying batteries.

The union also says government incentives for electric vehicles should be tied to U.S. jobs with access to unions.

Ford spokeswoman Kelli Felker referred to previous statements by the company about its joint venture, called BlueOvalSK. Ford said the strategy of the job will be determined by the joint venture when it is put in place later this summer.

Free Press Auto Writer Jamie L. LaReau contributed to this report.