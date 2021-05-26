12 European stocks out of favor with investors but appreciated by analysts

Text size





European stocks hit record highs on Tuesday as more countries planned to ease restrictions and economic data shows trade activity increases sharply in the eurozone.

There is even more to be positive, given that the European Union has agreed to open its borders to vaccinated tourists ahead of the summer holidays, in particular increasing travel and leisure stocks.

It was also a record-breaking earnings season, but some analysts have suggested that much of the good news may already be reflected in stock prices.



Morgan stanley



strategists noted that although a record share of companies reported higher-than-expected profits for the first quarter, shares of companies that offered those surprises barely rose in response, although companies that failed did been affected. The barrier to a strong positive price response is high and a lot of good news is already in the price, they said.

All of this can make investors wonder where to turn next. The views of analysts could offer a map of outperforming pockets.

Barrons dug across the pan-European



Stoxx 600



index for companies with a market capitalization of at least $ 10 billion that appear to be ignored by investors, but appear to be catching the attention of analysts. These stocks which could be winning in the months to come if the analysts end up being right.

The screen, similar to the one that identified US stocks showing improving analyst sentiment but declining stock prices, has three key criteria. For a company to be eligible, more than 50% of analysts covering the stock must evaluate it upon purchase. Shares must also have been revalued in the past month, but have not been revised down, suggesting that analysts are increasingly bullish.

Lily:The European recovery is underway. Why small caps can be the best way to play it.

Stock prices must also have fallen in the past three months, eliminating those that have performed well after upgrades and highlighting those that might slip under the radar of investors.

Ten titles made the cut: Groupe EDP,



Infineon Technologies,



Logitech International,



Lonza Group,



Melrose Industries,



Prosus,



Rentokil Initial,



Royal KPN,



Schneider Electric,



Siemens Healthineers,



Tryg and Vonovia.

Data as of May 20 Source: FactSet

Infineon Technologies has come under pressure recently, although the German chipmaker has raised its financial guidance for the full year, citing the booming semiconductor market caused by a global shortage. The stock has fallen 13% in the past three months, but analysts don’t seem to share negative investor sentiment. Over 70% of those who cover the stock have a buy rating and 14% have upgraded the stock in the past month.

Computer peripherals maker Logitech, another notable inclusion of the display, has capitalized on the pandemic-induced work-from-home trend. Demand for its products, including webcams, keyboards and gaming accessories, has increased over the past year.

Swiss-listed stocks have climbed 120% since late 2019, while Nasdaq-listed stocks have risen 139%. However, the stock has declined in recent months, which may reflect a gradual return to office work as many countries lift virus restrictions. Logitech reported exceptional results for its fourth quarter, ended March 31, but management said revenue would remain stable for the current year, disappointing investors.

Analysts remain optimistic on the title. Fifty-seven percent of those who follow it rate it at Buy, and none have revised it down in the past month.

The technology investor listed in the Netherlands



Prosus NV



a subsidiary of the South African tech giant



Naspers



also made the screen with a 21% drop in its share price since February 19. Prosus has sold 2% of Chinese tech giant



Tencent



for $ 14.7 billion in April, reducing its stake to 28.9%, according to a file from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The company has the highest buy rating ratio of any screen stock at 82.4%.

Write to [email protected]