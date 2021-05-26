Graf Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Closing of $ 150 Million Initial Public Offering





THE WOODS, Texas – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Graf Acquisition Corp. IV (NYSE: GFOR) (the Company) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units. The price of the placement was $ 10.00 per unit resulting in gross proceeds of $ 150,000,000. The units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and began trading under the symbol GFOR.U on May 21, 2021. Each unit consists of one common share and one fifth of a warrant. redeemable, each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $ 11.50 per share. Only whole warrants may be exercised. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Common Shares and the Warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols GFOR and GFOR WS, respectively. Led by James Graf, Gus Garcia, Lewis Silberman, Anantha Ramamurti, Anthony Kuznik and Sabrina McKee, the company plans to focus on all areas that meet its criteria for a business combination and that leverage relationships, experience and knowledge of management teams, including without limitation targets in sectors such as mobility, technology, transport, new energies, software, infrastructure, consumers, defense and cybersecurity, services businesses and real estate, financial and data services, healthcare, diversified industrial manufacturing, technology, distribution and services, as well as businesses that help address evolving environmental, social and governance issues (ESG). JP Morgan and Oppenheimer & Co. acted as bookkeepers for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. Of the proceeds received from the completion of the initial public offering and a simultaneous private placement of warrants, $ 150,000,000 (or $ 10.00 per unit sold under the public placement) were placed in trust. An audited balance sheet of the company as of May 25, 2021 reflecting the receipt of the proceeds upon completion of the initial public offering and private placement will be included as an attachment to a current report on Form 8-K to be filed by the company. . with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC). The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from JP Morgan Securities LLC, attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (telephone: 1-866-803-9204), or by email at prospectus- [email protected] and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Attn .: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, or by calling (212) 667- 8055, or by email to [email protected] A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the SEC on May 20, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of these securities in no state. or a jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements which constitute forward-looking statements, in particular with regard to the initial public offering and the search for a first business combination. There can be no assurance that the proceeds of the Offering will be used as directed. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and prospectus for the initial public offering filed. with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos