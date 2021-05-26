Post Holdings announces pricing for Post Holdings partnership

ST. LOUIS, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: POST) (POST) and Post Holdings Partnering Corporation (PHPC), a special purpose acquiring company formed for the purpose of effecting a transaction of partnership between one or more companies, today announced the initial public offering price of PHPC (the IPO) of 30,000,000 units at a public price of $ 10.00 per unit. PHPC Sponsor, LLC has indicated that it or one of its affiliates has an interest in purchasing, directly or indirectly, 4,000,000 of the 30,000,000 IPO units at the IPO price. In addition, PHPC has granted the Underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 4,500,000 additional Units at the IPO price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Each unit consists of one PHPC Series A common share and one third of a redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Series A common share of PHPC at a price of $ 11.50 per share. The Units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and trade under the symbol PSPC.U effective May 26, 2021. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Series A common shares and the warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols PSPC and PSPC WS, respectively.

Evercore Group LLC and Barclays Capital Inc. are acting as the primary book managers for the offering.

The offer is being made only by means of a prospectus. Where available, a copy of the final prospectus can be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website at www.sec.gov, from Evercore Group LLC, at Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by phone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at [email protected], or from Barclays Capital Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by phone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with and declared effective by the SEC. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or the qualification. under the securities laws of those states or jurisdictions.

The offering is expected to close on May 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made based on events and circumstances known at the time of their publication and, as such, are subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed IPO of PHPC, including the amount of equity that PHPC expects to sell in the proposed IPO, the amount of equity PHPC Sponsor, LLC has indicated that he or one of his affiliates has an interest in purchasing, directly or indirectly, in connection with the proposed IPO, the expected closing date of the proposed IPO, the use expected net proceeds and listing of PHPC securities on the NYSE. There can be no assurance that the IPO will proceed as expected or not at all, and there are a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein. these, including the risks associated with unforeseen developments. that prevent, delay or have a negative impact on the IPO, the rapidly evolving situation related to the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed with the SEC and in the Risk Factors section of the PHPC IPO registration statement and preliminary prospectus filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements represent the judgment of Posts and PHPC as of the date of this press release. However, Post and PHPC disclaim any intention or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Post Holdings Partnering Corporation

Post Holdings Partnering Corporation is a blank check company formed by Post Holdings, Inc. for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or transaction of similar partnership with one or more companies or assets.

About Post Holdings, Inc.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged products holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredients and convenient nutritional food categories.

