ZipRecruiter receives reference price of $ 18 per share by NYSE





ZipRecruiter Inc. was awarded a benchmark price of $ 18 per share for what will be the fourth largest direct listing of the year on a US stock exchange. Shares of the job search and recruiting company are expected to start trading on Wednesday without the company raising any capital. The benchmark price published Tuesday by the New York Stock Exchange is simply a guide for investors and to allow the start of negotiations. If the company trades near its benchmark price, it would have a fully diluted valuation of around $ 2.4 billion based on the stocks listed in a declaration. The company's Class B shares traded privately during the first quarter at $ 9 each, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ZipRecruiter's list follows those of the website hosting service Squarespace Inc., which became the first company to close below the benchmark price when it debuted last week. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. and creator of online games Roblox Corp. also became public through direct listings. Palantir Technologies Inc. and Asana Inc. did so last year, following an alternate route to government procurement established by Spotify Technology SA in 2018 and Slack Technologies Inc. the following year. Like its predecessors, ZipRecruiter will not issue new shares at a fixed price. Instead, current investors can simply start selling stocks based on demand when trading opens, without waiting for a lock-up period to expire. The Santa Monica, Calif.-Based company turned profitable in 2020, although its revenue declined slightly, according to its deposits. Since its inception in 2010, more than 2.8 million businesses and 110 million job seekers have used ZipRecruiter, the company said. ZipRecruiter was valued in a 2018 funding round at $ 1.5 billion. Last year, he had a net profit of $ 86 million on income of $ 418 million, compared to a net loss of $ 6.3 million on income of $ 430 million in 2019, according to his filing. Chairman and CEO Ian Siegel and other executives, as well as investors such as Institutional Venture Partners and Wellington will continue to control the company through Class B shares, which each carry 20 votes to one each for the Class A shares for sale to the public. While banks don't buy into deals like they do in IPOs, they do advise the company on the process. ZipRecruiter's advisors include Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., according to the filing. ZipRecruiter's shares will trade on NYSE under the symbol ZIP. (Updates with potential evaluation in the third paragraph)

