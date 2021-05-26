



TORONTO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Q4 Inc. (“Q4” or the Company), a leading provider of capital markets communications platforms, today announced that it has filed and received a receipt for a preliminary base PREP prospectus (the prospectus preliminary) with the securities regulator authorities of each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec, in connection with the proposed initial public offering of its common shares (the “Offering” ). The number of common shares to sell and the price per common share have not yet been determined. Our common shares are offered by a syndicate of underwriters led by CIBC Capital Markets, National Bank Financial Inc. and Credit Suisse Securities (Canada), Inc. (collectively, the joint bookkeepers), and comprising Canaccord Genuity Corp. , Raymond James Ltée. ., RBC Capital Markets, Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., TD Securities Inc. and INFOR Financial Inc. The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to the Offer and may still be supplemented or amended. The preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There will be no sale or acceptance of an offer to purchase the Common Shares until a receipt for the final prospectus is issued. Q4 has applied to list its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol “QFOR”. Listing is subject to the approval of the TSX in accordance with its initial listing requirements. The TSX has not conditionally approved the company’s listing application. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy fourth quarter securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. These titles have not been and will not be recorded in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “US Securities Act“) or any US state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in accordance with the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and applicable US securities laws or under an exemption from these. About Q4 Inc. Q4 Inc. (Q4) is a leading financial market communications platform transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to effectively discover, communicate and interact with one another. with the others. Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions in financial markets with its IR website products, virtual event solutions, CRM solution in financial markets and shareholder analysis tools and the market. The company is a trusted partner for nearly 2,400 public companies, including 50% of the S&P 500 constituent companies. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more about q4inc.com. Forward-looking statements This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to complete the Offer and the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Preliminary Prospectus. Actual results could differ materially from those projected here. The Company assumes no obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

