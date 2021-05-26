Cypriot stock market privatization progresses – President





Privatization is coming soon to the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), President Marinos Christodoulides told the Cyprus Mail in a note. Hopefully a foreign stock exchange will be the new shareholder of the CSE, he added. As the Cyprus Mail reported in March, Israel and the United Arab Emirates are interested in a partnership. The CSE is already in partnership with the Athens Stock Exchange, but this has not resulted in a sharp increase in liquidity or companies seeking a listing. In a recent interview with a radio station, Christodoulides explained that a tendering process is underway to choose one of the five companies in the tender to handle the privatization process. Once a company is chosen, it will have 14 months to complete the process, he added. This company will be faced with many important relevant issues, such as legal transformation (creation of a private vehicle to take over the activities of the CSE), labor issues, etc., but above all to assess and select potential investors and make a final proposal for a strategic investor to acquire the stock market. “Privatization will add value, bring more know-how and perspective to the CSE, and be even more decisive in increasing the introduction of new companies for listings and increasing liquidity.” “What we hope is that the privatization of the CSE will further contribute to the objective of developing our country’s economy, while providing companies with an alternative means of raising funds for their development, so that they may withdraw, to some extent, from bank loans, which are today the main source of financing. Christodoulides also mentioned a new market, for small and medium-sized enterprises, which will start its activities during this year. This is as foreseen by the European directive Mifid II (2014/65 / EU). “It will be,” he said, “a sub-category in the multilateral trading mechanism (MTF) approved by the CSE. Companies from Cyprus as well as Greece and Great Britain and some other European countries have expressed interest so far. There will be coordination with the Hellenic Capital Market Commission, so that it begins operations soon, definitively by this year ”. Again, this new market is expected to increase trading volumes and liquidity on the CSE, added Christodoulides.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos