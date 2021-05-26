Covid vaccine: the agency offers influencers thousands of Pfizer Jab smears

French YouTuber Leo Grasset was one of those approached by an advertising agency asking him to broadcast fake news about the jab (Photo: PA / Leo Grasset)

Influencers are offered large sums of money to spread libel stories on Pfizers Covid jab.

Several high profile YouTubers across Europe have reported receiving unsolicited approaches from an advertising agency asking them to claim that the US-made vaccine caused three times more deaths than AstraZeneca’s equivalent .

French YouTuber Leo Grasset was among those contacted. He shared an email exchange with someone called Anton who said he worked for an advertising agency called Fazze.

A website for Fazze used to give a London address but which had disappeared from the site on Tuesday. Companies House has no record of the UK registered company.

According to the now deleted Fazzes CEO’s LinkedIn profile, the agency operates out of Moscow, Le Monde said.

Mr Grasset, who has 1.1 million YouTube subscribers, said he was offered a low-key deal to make false claims that the Pfizers vaccine poses a fatal risk and that regulators and mainstream media covered the supposed dangers.

He was asked to post a 45-60 second video on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube in which he was asked to ask why the EU was buying doses, given the supposedly high death rate.

Mr Grasset said he declined while other influencers with large audiences on Twitter, Instagram and other platforms also said they were contacted with similar payment offers for the posts.

Mr. Grasset runs the YouTube channel Dirty Biology and declined requests to participate (Photo: YouTube)

Mirko Drotschman, a German podcaster with 1.5 million subscribers, posted a screenshot of an email asking him to participate in an information campaign on a significant death toll after the Pfizer coup.

Sami Ouladitto, a comedian with nearly 400,000 followers, reported a similar approach, as did Et Ca Se Dit Medecin (And They Call Themselves Doctors), a hospital intern with 84,000 Instagram followers.

A trainee doctor in the south of France with tens of thousands of followers who was also approached for the smear effort told French channel BFMTV that he was offered more than 2,000 euros ($ 3,000) for a 30 second video post.

Mr Grasset said given the large size of his YouTube subscribers he might have made tens of thousands of euros if he had agreed to participate.



The email received by German YouTuber Mirko Drotschmann (Photo: Mirko Drotschmann)



Mr Grasset shared these screenshots on Twitter showing the terms of the proposed campaign (Photo: Leo Grasset)



Influencers have been encouraged to claim that the Pfizer jab causes three times as many deaths (Photo: Leo Grasset)

The person who contacted him said his agency had a sizable budget for the campaign but declined to disclose who is funding it.

The smear effort drew a disappointing response from the French Minister of Health, Olivier Veran.

It’s pathetic, dangerous, irresponsible and it doesn’t work, he said.

Anton’s emails included a password protected link to an error-ridden English-language set of instructions for the potential campaign.

He said influencers who agreed to participate shouldn’t say they were sponsored and should instead present the material as your own independent perspective.



Fazzes’ website had listed an address in London, but it has since been removed

Further instructions were that influencers should say the mainstream media is ignoring this theme and should ask why governments are buying Pfizer.

Mr Grasset said he decided not to participate because there were too many red flags.

He told The Associated Press that the disinformation campaign is making them home to the need for people to be super, very careful about what they see online.

We creators on YouTube, the internet, Instagram, etc. are at the center of something happening like an information war, he said. As creators we have to set our standards very high because that is, I think, just the beginning.

The AP sent emails requesting comment to a contact address listed on the website and to the email address Anton used. Neither elicited an immediate response.

