Business
Covid vaccine: the agency offers influencers thousands of Pfizer Jab smears
Influencers are offered large sums of money to spread libel stories on Pfizers Covid jab.
Several high profile YouTubers across Europe have reported receiving unsolicited approaches from an advertising agency asking them to claim that the US-made vaccine caused three times more deaths than AstraZeneca’s equivalent .
French YouTuber Leo Grasset was among those contacted. He shared an email exchange with someone called Anton who said he worked for an advertising agency called Fazze.
A website for Fazze used to give a London address but which had disappeared from the site on Tuesday. Companies House has no record of the UK registered company.
According to the now deleted Fazzes CEO’s LinkedIn profile, the agency operates out of Moscow, Le Monde said.
Mr Grasset, who has 1.1 million YouTube subscribers, said he was offered a low-key deal to make false claims that the Pfizers vaccine poses a fatal risk and that regulators and mainstream media covered the supposed dangers.
He was asked to post a 45-60 second video on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube in which he was asked to ask why the EU was buying doses, given the supposedly high death rate.
Mr Grasset said he declined while other influencers with large audiences on Twitter, Instagram and other platforms also said they were contacted with similar payment offers for the posts.
Mirko Drotschman, a German podcaster with 1.5 million subscribers, posted a screenshot of an email asking him to participate in an information campaign on a significant death toll after the Pfizer coup.
Sami Ouladitto, a comedian with nearly 400,000 followers, reported a similar approach, as did Et Ca Se Dit Medecin (And They Call Themselves Doctors), a hospital intern with 84,000 Instagram followers.
A trainee doctor in the south of France with tens of thousands of followers who was also approached for the smear effort told French channel BFMTV that he was offered more than 2,000 euros ($ 3,000) for a 30 second video post.
Mr Grasset said given the large size of his YouTube subscribers he might have made tens of thousands of euros if he had agreed to participate.
The person who contacted him said his agency had a sizable budget for the campaign but declined to disclose who is funding it.
The smear effort drew a disappointing response from the French Minister of Health, Olivier Veran.
It’s pathetic, dangerous, irresponsible and it doesn’t work, he said.
Anton’s emails included a password protected link to an error-ridden English-language set of instructions for the potential campaign.
He said influencers who agreed to participate shouldn’t say they were sponsored and should instead present the material as your own independent perspective.
Further instructions were that influencers should say the mainstream media is ignoring this theme and should ask why governments are buying Pfizer.
Mr Grasset said he decided not to participate because there were too many red flags.
He told The Associated Press that the disinformation campaign is making them home to the need for people to be super, very careful about what they see online.
We creators on YouTube, the internet, Instagram, etc. are at the center of something happening like an information war, he said. As creators we have to set our standards very high because that is, I think, just the beginning.
The AP sent emails requesting comment to a contact address listed on the website and to the email address Anton used. Neither elicited an immediate response.
Contact our news team by emailing us at[email protected]
For more stories like this,see our news page.
Get your latest news, wellness stories, insights and more
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]