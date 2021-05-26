Hyundai Ioniq 5 BEV Apart advanced electronics package





Hyundai revealed the Ioniq 5 in February, but the automaker is now releasing a host of new details on the upcoming battery-electric vehicle. Two electric motors will be offered and the range will reach up to 483 km on a single charge. The Ioniq 5 will show staggering numbers, but not the type used to seeing in a new car. It is the first vehicle to feature new technology that runs the motor and inverter to increase the load from 400V to 800V load. The Ioniq 5 supports 800V load as a feature. standard, but can handle 400V load without additional hardware or adapters. In the real world, this technology allows the car to recharge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes. If time is of the essence, the Ioniq 5 can reach a range of around 109 km in just five minutes using a 350 kW charger. Of course, faster charging is of no use if there is no charger to support it. Hyundai has thought about this challenge and will offer two years of unlimited charging to Ioniq 5 owners. Sessions are limited to 30 minutes at a time, but the automakers’ partnership with Electrify America means that over 600 charging stations are available and available. more than 800 are expected by the end of the year. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will also have the ability to supply power for other electrical devices, such as bicycles, scooters and other equipment. According to Hyundai, the feature can also charge another EV and deliver peak power of 1.9kW on a standard 120V outlet. Called V2L (vehicle to charge), the feature requires an available adapter that uses the port of load outside the car. The Limited trim will get a second outlet under the back seat. The interior of the Ioniq 5s (photo below) will be built using a blend of sustainably sourced materials, including recycled plastic bottles and eco-treated leather. Hyundai will also offer an augmented reality head-up display capable of projecting information into the driver’s field of vision. Two 12 inches. Displays (30cm) are standard and can pair two devices at the same time. In addition to a full range of advanced driver assistance systems, the Ioniq 5 will be available with Highway Driving Assist 2. The system functions as an advanced adaptive cruise control and can center the vehicle in its lane, monitor traffic. other vehicles entering the lane and assist with lane changes when the turn signal is used. Hyundai will start selling the Ioniq 5 this fall, but availability will not be widespread until 2022 at the earliest. The automaker says it will sell the vehicle in California’s zero-emission vehicle states, along with a handful of others, before full deployment in 2022. Hyundai

