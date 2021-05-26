Indian stocks rise on financials, IT stocks rise





A woman walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas / File Photo

Indian stocks rose on Wednesday, boosted by gains in financials and information technology stocks, as a downtrend in daily COVID-19 cases fueled hopes for a faster economic reopening. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 (.NSEI) rose 0.47% to 15,279.10 at 5:21 am GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was 0.51% higher at 50,890.03. “Overall, the market is positive due to the decline in COVID-19 cases and the expectation of further opening up of the economy,” said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services . “The market is hoping that localized lockdowns will be reduced in the coming weeks so that the economy is much better.” India reported its smallest daily increase in cases in more than a month on Tuesday. The total number of infections has now exceeded 27 million, with an increase of 4,157 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to health ministry data released on Wednesday. Software services giant Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) and mortgage lender HDFC Ltd (HDFC.NS) were among the biggest boosters in the Nifty 50, gaining 1.1% and 0.8% respectively. India’s economy is expected to have grown 0.6% to 2.1% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020-2021, better than the government’s forecast of a contraction, the Business Standard reported, citing independent economists and rating agencies he had interviewed. However, for the full year 21, gross domestic product is expected to contract by 7% to 8%, according to the report. Nifty component Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS) is expected to release its March quarter results later today. The Indian currency and bond markets are closed for a holiday. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

