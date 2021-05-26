Domestic traffic at LAX rebounds in April





Photo by Ringo Chiu. Domestic passenger traffic has rebounded to just over half of pre-pandemic levels at LAX, but international travel is still suffering, according to figures released on May 25 by Los Angeles World Airports.



Data from the municipal agency that manages Los Angeles International Airport shows that overall passenger traffic fell 57% in April to 3.07 million from April 2019 levels.



Domestic traffic fell 49% in April to 2.65 million passengers from April 2019, marking the first time since the start of the pandemic that domestic traffic has exceeded half of the pre-pandemic level.



But international traffic remained depressed, down 80% in April to 424,000 from April 2019. Numerous international travel restrictions to control the spread of the coronavirus remain in place for both U.S. passengers to other countries and for international passengers to this country.



Because the sudden drop in air passenger numbers was so extreme with the global air travel lockdown in the spring of 2020, the Business Journal compared the numbers from April 2021 to April 2019.



In April 2020, barely 300,000 passengers passed through the doors of LAX, down 96% from the same month in 2019 and the lowest monthly passenger total at LAX since 1955, at the dawn of the Age of widespread air travel. Using this level as a base, passenger traffic in April 2021 increased 927% year over year, domestic travel up 1003% and international travel up 617%.



Meanwhile, air cargo tonnage at LAX continued to climb in April, up significantly from pre-pandemic levels. The 251,000 tonnes of air cargo passing through LAX last month was up 32% from April 2019 and up 42% from April of last year.



Since the start of the pandemic, LAX has been a hub for the import of personal protective equipment and, more recently, the distribution of vaccines.



Although air freight tonnage was robust, it fell about 5% from March. Part of this drop may be due to the fact that April is a shorter day than March. For reprint and license requests for this article, CLICK HERE.







