Notice concerning the sale of own shares for

Company name: Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Company Representative: Eijiro Katsu, President and Representative Director

(Stock code number: 3774, first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact: Akihisa Watai, Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer

PHONE: 81-3-5205-6500

TOKYO, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (IIJ, the Company, TSE1: 3774) announced that at the IIJ Board of Directors meeting held on May 26, 2021, it has decided to sell its cash stock (the disposal of own shares or the disposal), such as the compensation in restricted shares indicated below.

1. Disposal overview

(1 ) Disposal date June 15, 2021 (2 ) Category and number of shares to be sold 41,865 ordinary shares of the company (3 ) Elimination price 2,894 yen per share (4 ) Total elimination price 121,157,310 yen (5 ) Allots and number of these, and number of stocks to be eliminated 7 directors (excluding part-time and external directors) 22,687 shares

12 executive directors 19,178 shares (6 ) Other The sale of own shares is conditional on the entry into force of the declaration of registration of the securities in accordance with the law on financial instruments and exchanges.

2. Purpose and reason for disposal

The Company decided, at the Board of Directors meeting of May 25, 2020, to provide compensation in restricted shares equivalent to performance-related bonuses (the Plan) for the Directors of the Company (excluding part-time and external Directors, Eligible Directors) and officers of the Company (collectively, Eligible Directors, etc.), with the aim of providing medium and long-term incentives to eligible Directors, etc. and further promote shared value with shareholders. In addition, at the 28th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 24, 2020, it was approved that claims for pecuniary compensation be paid to eligible directors, within the limit of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for directors of the IJI (500 million yen per year) which was approved at the 16th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 27, 2008, under the Plan, as monetary compensation to be provided for the acquisition of restricted shares and the total number of ordinary shares issued or sold by the Company to the Eligible directors will be 80,000 shares or less per year. (The Company has carried out a stock split at a two-to-one ratio with a record date of December 31, 2020. As a result, the total number of ordinary shares issued or ceded by the Company to eligible Directors has been adjusted from 40,000 or fewer shares per year to 80,000 or fewer shares per year).

The Board of Directors has decided to provide a total amount of 121,157,310 yen as monetary compensation (hence 41,865 ordinary shares of the Company to be sold), which is equivalent to performance-related bonuses in FY2020 for the Eligible Directors, etc., taking into account various factors including the objective of the program, the business conditions of the company, the scope of office of each eligible director, etc. and other circumstances, as well as the disposal of own shares for eligible directors, etc. below.

Plan overview

Eligible Directors, etc. pay the full amount of monetary compensation claims paid to them as investment asset in cash, and receive common shares issued or transferred by the Company (the Allocated Shares). The Board of Directors will determine the amount to be paid per share. This amount will be based on the closing price of the company’s common stock on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on the business day immediately preceding the date of the resolution of the board of directors (the closing price on the most recent day on which trading took place. place if there is not negotiated on that day), and will be an amount that will not provide to eligible directors, etc. who receive a particularly advantageous price for the common shares.

In addition, the issue or sale of the Allocated Shares will be subject to a restricted share allocation agreement (the Allotment Contract) concluded between the Company and each Eligible Director, etc. An overview of the Allotment Contract is described in point 3. below.

3. Overview of the allotment agreement

(1) Transfer restriction period

From the date of transfer to the moment the Eligible Directors, etc. resign from their duties as director and / or manager of the Company.

(2) Conditions for removing transfer restrictions

The Company will remove the transfer restrictions in respect of the Allocated Shares as a whole upon expiration of the transfer restriction period, provided that the eligible Directors, etc. have permanently exercised the functions of director or manager during the transfer restriction period (in the event of the death of eligible directors, etc., the transfer restrictions on the allocated shares will be removed and these shares will succeed succession). If certain grounds prescribed in the Allotment Agreement, for example if an Eligible Director, etc. retires from his post during the restriction period or at the end of the restriction period for any reason other than those deemed justifiable by the Company (retirement during the term of office) for personal reasons not deemed justifiable by the Company, etc.), the Company will naturally acquire the Allocated Shares without consideration.

(3) Actions management

In order to prevent the Allocated Shares from being transferred, guaranteed or otherwise assigned during the transfer restriction period, the Allotted Shares will be managed by a specified securities company during the transfer restriction period in a dedicated account opened by each Eligible Director, etc., at Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. during the transfer restriction period. In order to ensure the effectiveness of transfer restrictions, etc. relating to the Allocated Shares, the Company has entered into an agreement with Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. concerning the management of the accounts of the Allocated Shares held by each eligible Director, etc. In addition, Eligible Directors, etc. will give their consent to the content of the management of said account.

(4) Treatment in the event of organizational restructuring, etc.

If a question regarding organizational restructuring, etc. of the Company, such as a merger agreement whereby the Company will be the non-surviving party to the merger, or a share exchange agreement or a share transfer plan whereby the Company will become a subsidiary owned by another entity, is approved at the general meeting of shareholders of the company (or by the board of directors of the company if such organizational restructuring, etc. does not require approval at a general meeting of shareholders of the company) during the transfer restriction period, the company will, on the basis of a resolution of the company’s board of directors, remove the restriction on the transfer of shares granted on a date prior to the effective date of this restructuring organizational, etc.

4. Basis for calculating the amount to be paid and its specific details

To avoid arbitrary prices, the sale price for the disposal of the treasury shares will be set at 2,894 yen, which is the closing price of a common share of Companys on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 25, 2021, the immediate business day. before the board of directors passes the resolution. This is the market share price immediately prior to the date of resolution, and the Company believes this to be a reasonable price and not particularly advantageous.

About Internet Initiative Japan Inc.

Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of the leading providers of Internet access and complete network solutions in Japan. IIJ and its group companies provide complete network solutions that are primarily aimed at high-end corporate customers. The services of the IIJ include high quality Internet connectivity services, mobile services, security services, cloud services and systems integration. Additionally, IIJ operates one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan which is connected to the US, UK and Asia. IIJ was listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

