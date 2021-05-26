Today’s Stock Exchange: Dow, S&P Live Updates May 26, 2021





U.S. equity futures rose on Wednesday as more central bank officials joined in, predicting inflationary pressures to be transient, allaying new concerns raised by the latest U.S. economic data. Contracts on reported S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 stocks may rise today following a drop in U.S. benchmarks on Tuesday after home sales and consumer confidence data suggests rising prices are pushing back. ravages. Treasuries reduced Tuesday’s rally and the dollar was held steady, with attention now turning to tomorrow’s jobs data for more clues to the outlook for the economy. The Stoxx Europe 600 index erased a lead as the banks sub-index declined amid concerns over a new tax targeting Swedish lenders. Miners also fell after China stepped up efforts to reduce commodity prices. Iron ore fell along with most industrial metals. Signs of accelerating inflation make investors pause for thought as they consider the prospects for an exceptional stimulus that are supporting markets. Yet central bankers around the world are minimizing the risk of price increases. The question is how long the Fed and other central banks can maintain stimulating monetary policy if economic data continues to show price pressure. “What we hear all the time from the Fed is that they are going to take a very different approach to inflation this time around,” said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist, Invesco, on Bloomberg TV. “The Fed will probably let the punchbowl stay out for a lot longer. The big fear of inflation is that the Fed will act. “ Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said price pressures in the United States would be largely transient, although he added officials may be ready to start discussing how to reduce asset purchases during “next meetings”. Banque de France governor François Villeroy de Galhau soon denounced the stimulus adjustments, while European Central Bank board member Fabio Panetta said he sees no sign of sustained inflation that would allow a reduction in bond purchases. Elsewhere, oil was stable and gold wiped out 2021 losses. Bitcoin climbed back above the $ 40,000 level as cryptocurrencies regained some of the ground lost in this month’s volatile rout. Here are some events this week: CEOs of America’s largest banks, including JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, will testify before lawmakers on the Senate Banking and House Financial Services committees on Wednesday.

Initial claims for US unemployment, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday. Here are some of the main movements in the markets: Stocks The Stoxx Europe 600 gained 0.1% at 10:54 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

MSCI Asia Pacific index rose 0.3%

MSCI Emerging Markets index rose 0.4% Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index changed little

The euro was little changed at $ 1.2246

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 108.90 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.4% to 6.3852 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $ 1.4164 Obligations The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose 1 basis point to 1.57%

Germany’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to -0.20%

UK 10-year yield fell two basis points to 0.76% Basic products Brent rose 0.1% to $ 69 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $ 1,907 an ounce – With the help of Macarena Munoz Montijano and Andreea Papuc Before he’s here, it’s on the Bloomberg terminal. LEARN MORE

