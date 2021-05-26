Oil stabilizes as Iranian supply prospect offsets demand optimism





LONDON (Reuters) – Oil traded in a narrow range on Wednesday, supported by optimism about improving US fuel demand and a weak dollar, but with the prospect of a comeback Iranian oil by controlling the gains. FILE PHOTO: A gas station attendant prepares to refuel a car in Rome, Italy January 4, 2012. REUTERS / Max Rossi Brent rose 3 cents, or less than 0.1%, to $ 68.68 a barrel at 10:27 a.m. GMT, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 11 cents, or 0.2% , at $ 65.96 per barrel. Physical demand has improved in Europe and the United States as the slowdown in new COVID-19 cases has boosted mobility, ING analyst Warren Patterson said. The summer driving season in the northern hemisphere and the lifting of coronavirus limits have driven up demand, pushing down U.S. crude oil and fuel inventories last week, two market sources said, citing figures from l ‘American Petroleum Institute. Crude inventories fell 439,000 barrels in the week ended May 21, gasoline inventories fell 2 million barrels and distillate inventories fell 5.1 million barrels, sources say . The US dollar has languished near its lows for several months after Federal Reserve officials reaffirmed accommodative monetary policy, reassuring worried investors about the prospect of rising inflation. Market players are also closely monitoring developments in Iranian-US nuclear talks that could lead to the lifting of sanctions against the Iranian energy industry and more Iranian oil on the market. Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said he was optimistic Tehran would reach a deal soon, although Iran’s top negotiator said serious problems remained. Iran and the world powers have had talks in Vienna since April to determine what steps Tehran needs to take on nuclear activities and Washington should take sanctions to return to full respect for Iran’s pact with the powers. worldwide in 2015. Russia said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC +, should consider a possible increase in Iranian production when evaluating subsequent steps. OPEC + cuts back 2.1 million barrels per day (b / d) of oil production through July, facilitating cuts to 5.8 million b / d. Their next meeting is scheduled for June 1. Analysts said Iran could deliver around 1-2 million bpd if a deal goes through. In our view, the fundamental situation in the oil market remains balanced, Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said, adding that Brent will make a new bid for the $ 70 a barrel mark in the coming days. Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan, Jason Neely and Edmund Blair

