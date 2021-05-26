



Refinitivs Managing Director David Craig will step down from the London Stock Exchange Group at the end of this year. Craig is currently the Data and Analytics Manager for the London Stock Exchange Trader Group. He will be replaced by Andrea Remyn Stone, Chief Product Officer of LSEG effective July 1, and will remain with the company as an advisor until the end of the year. LSEG bought Refinitiv following a $ 27 billion all-stock deal in 2019, though the process took two years to complete amid regulatory review and delays due to a pandemic. Craigs’ exit comes after he and Stone expressed concerns over a decision by the Reuters news agency to implement a paid content strategy, which they said was not permitted under the terms of the sale of the group’s Refinitiv 2018. LILYLSE warns Reuters that paywall violates terms of Refinitiv deal LSEG boss David Schwimmer said Craig intended Stone to move up the ranks after hiring her as Refinitivs’ head of client proposition last year. With David’s credit, he took a long-term view when he first recruited Andrea, Schwimmer said in a May 26 statement. His appointment reflects the strength of the leadership bench in place within LSEG and our focus on developing strong talent. LSEG reported total revenue of $ 2.1 billion last year, a 3% increase from 2019 as it sought to fully integrate Refinitiv into its business. It also achieved operating income of € 755 million, up 2%. LILY London Stock Exchange Group reports total revenue of $ 2.1 billion for 2020 It has been a privilege to lead change and innovation in the Refinitiv business over the past nine and a half years, said Craig. From the initial separation of Thomson Reuters to the finalization of the sale of Refinitiv earlier this year, I am extremely proud of all that we have accomplished and the potential of the company within LSEG. Now, with the integration firmly on track and a strong performance in our first quarter as a combined company, I will be supporting Andrea in the leadership transition as we prepare. To contact the author of this story with comments or news, email Emily Nicolle

