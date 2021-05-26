Increased Inflation Risks: Crisil

MUMBAI: Credit rating agency Crisil said on Wednesday that upside risks to inflation have started to recover. Rising input prices and supply disruptions from the second wave of covid infections, especially in rural India, are adding to inflationary pressures.

In a first since 2010, inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (MPI) climbed to 10.5% in April from 7.4% in March. The surge in WPI inflation was due to rising prices for crude oil and mineral oils. In contrast, consumer price inflation moderated to 4.3% in April from 5.5% in March due to a higher base.

The rating agency expects consumer price inflation of 5% this fiscal year against 6.2% over the previous fiscal year.

While input prices have risen across the board, rising global costs of commodities such as crude oil, edible oil, metals and transportation costs have exacerbated domestic inflation. For example, Brent crossed $ 65 a barrel in May, more than double the level of a year ago. CRISIL Research predicts that crude oil prices will average between $ 58 and $ 63 per barrel in 2021, compared to $ 42.3 per barrel the year before. Rising fuel inflation will keep core inflation high thanks to high transportation costs.

There is also an increased risk of upward pressure on food prices, as global food prices have grown by 30% annually until April 2021. Although India is not a taker of prices for most food items, there are still repercussions that could take place. to the CPI food basket high global food prices, especially through commodities such as edible oils and sugar, ”Crisil said in his report.

A Crisil analysis shows that core rural inflation is higher in April than in urban centers, a phenomenon not observed in the previous 16 months. Last year, in April, when the pandemic was rampant in urban areas, core urban inflation skyrocketed. Rising covid infections in the Indian hinterland are causing disruption in food production as well as transportation to wholesale markets.

The Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting panel has estimated that consumer price inflation will be 5% in fiscal year 2021-2022. A recent research article suggested that 6% could be the ideal level of inflation for India, adding that any attempt to bring it below that point comes at a significant cost to growth.

