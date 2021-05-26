Pepco Group, owner of Poundland, enters the Warsaw Stock Exchange





// Pepco Group, owner of Poundland, debuts on the Warsaw Stock Exchange // The Pepco group had valued the IPO at 40 zlotys per share, giving it a valuation of 4.4 billion // IPO reduces Steinhoff’s stake in Pepco group to 78.9% Pepco Group, Poundland’s parent company, debuted $ 4.4 billion on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The firm, which also owns the Dealz and Pep & Co fascias, confirmed this morning that its ordinary shares, identified by the ticker symbol PCO, as well as its listing and admission to trading on the main regulated market operated by the Stock Exchange of Warsaw. The Pepco group had valued the IPO at 40 zlotys per share, which earned it 23 billion zlotys (4.4 billion). READ MORE: Including the over-allotment option, the Pepco Group said approximately 92 million shares have been sold as part of the offer, including an allocation of 2.5 million shares to retail investors. An additional 23 million existing shares were sold to certain lenders under credit facilities entered into by Steinhoff, the South Africa-based retail conglomerate and majority shareholder of the Pepco group. In total, the free float when the company begins operations will be 20.1%. The IPO also reduces Steinhoff’s stake in Pepco Group to 78.9 percent. The Pepco group is aiming for more than one billion (865 million) base profits within five to seven years by tripling its number of stores. The first day of trading our shares on the Warsaw Stock Exchange is a big time for Pepco Group ”, said Andy Bond, Managing Director of Pepcp Group. “I am very proud of our colleagues at the company and I would like to thank them for their dedication and hard work over the years. We have seen strong engagement from institutional and retail investors throughout the IPO process and welcome all of our new shareholders. “As a publicly traded company, we look forward to continuing the strong growth of our stores and implementing our successful strategy as the leading discount variety retailer in Europe. Click here to subscribe to the free daily Retail Gazettes newsletter

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos