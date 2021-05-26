China’s crypto crackdown speeds shift to Central Asia and mining in North America





A Beijing crackdown is rapidly accelerating the shift in focus of machine makers who ‘mine’ cryptocurrencies like bitcoin from China to North America and Central Asia as Chinese customers face an uncertain future. China’s central government vowed to crack down on bitcoin mining and trading on Friday, forcing some miners to halt all or part of their operations in a country that accounts for more than half of the world’s crypto supply. Read more Manufacturers of equipment used by miners, many of whom are Chinese, say they are now looking elsewhere for growth. Hangzhou-based Ebang International (EBON.O) said its overseas “mining machinery will still be in short supply, even if domestic sales disappear. The impact will be further mitigated by the fact that “domestic customers will pick up mine abroad,” he added in a statement sent to Reuters. Illustrating the trend, BIT Mining Ltd, headquartered in Shenzhen, said in a statement Monday that it has reached an agreement with a Kazakhstan-based company to jointly invest in a crypto-mining data center in the central Asian country. . Bitcoin miners use increasingly powerful and specially designed computer equipment called “platforms” to verify bitcoin transactions in a process that produces newly minted bitcoins. Energy-intensive activity is significant in China, although the country’s market share has been declining for years due to regulatory uncertainty. If China quickly loses its cryptographic computing power, foreign miners will benefit, said Alex Ao, vice president of Innosilicon Technology, a chip designer and maker of crypto mining platforms. “Places like North America and Central Asia have advantages in terms of power supply and political support,” Ao said, adding that more Chinese miners would move abroad. Edward Lu, senior vice president of Canaan Inc (CAN.O), another Chinese mining machinery maker, said he was looking into similar markets. “The strategy should be to vigorously develop markets such as Kazakhstan, Canada and northern Europe, where energy resources are abundant and cheap, while regulations are clear and predictable,” Lu told Reuters. ‘ACCOMMODATION HOTELS’ Although the northern region of China, Inner Mongolia, a major mining hub, on Tuesday released draft rules to root out the company, other major mining hubs have yet to release theirs, following the salvo. last week of a State Council committee headed by Chinese Vice Premier Liu. He. Read more “Relocating their mining operations overseas is the miners’ only Plan B,” said Winston Ma, assistant professor at NYU Law School, adding that only China’s largest mining operators could make the smooth exodus. . Kazhakstan, which clarified its crypto-mining rules last year, hopes it will boost an oil-dominated economy. “We received inquiries on Monday from three Chinese bitcoin miners regarding the use of our hosting services,” said Didar Bekbauov, co-founder of Kazakhstan-based Hive Mining, which provides “accommodation hotels”. for mining machines. Bekbauov said it seemed they were looking for an alternative after the crackdown. Some minors are annoyed that they have to move. “As long as mining is not illegal, you shouldn’t kill the industry with just a few words from officials,” said a Chinese crypto player, who declined to be identified. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

