Kiwi dollar holds gains after surprise rate hike projection; stable dollar





The New Zealand dollar rose more than 1% on Wednesday, holding on to gains after the central bank hinted at a possible interest rate hike by September 2022, while the US dollar was stable near its highs. five month low. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) surprised many market participants by predicting that it could raise interest rates as early as September next year. The New Zealand dollar jumped to a three-month high on the news and held onto those gains in the Asian session. At 10:49 a.m. GMT, it was up 1.1% to 0.73075. The Australian dollar – which is considered a liquid indicator of risk appetite – rose 0.4% to 0.778. So far, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has stressed that its policy will remain very flexible for an extended period, with no hikes until 2024 at the earliest. “I think the markets going forward will start to question the RBA’s commitment to its ‘no hikes until 2024’ and therefore there will be a positive fallout for Australia,” said Adam Cole. , chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets, noting that the markets were “very sensitive” to rate cycles. “Canada, we are already there, essentially. The outperformance of the CAD this year has been linked to market pricing in the early stages of stricter policy in Canada, so in the commodity block the Aussie is likely a laggard with some room to catch up. The dollar index held steady at 89.734, after falling over the past two months as investors expect low U.S. rates to drive liquidity overseas to capture gains from other countries as they fall. are recovering from the pandemic. Federal Reserve officials reiterated they will not change their ultra-favorable monetary policy anytime soon – although San Francisco Federal Reserve Chairman Mary Daly told CNBC they were “talking about tapering” . Read more The Chinese onshore and offshore yuan strengthened to three-year highs against the dollar. The onshore currency broke through 6.40 – a key psychological level – to trade at 6.39. A day earlier, China’s major state-owned banks had bought dollars at this level to an extent seen as an attempt to slow the rally, sources said. The Japanese yen remained stable, changing hands at 108.88 to the US dollar. The euro slipped slightly against the dollar, down 0.1% on the day to $ 1.22375 but still close to its highest since January. Commerzbank strategist You-Na Park-Heger wrote in a note to clients that the euro was becoming more attractive, but saw no scope for further gains until the European Central Bank meeting on June 10. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin rose 3.3%, after surpassing $ 40,000. Ether rose 4% to around $ 2,800, near where it started the month. Iran has banned energy-intensive mining of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin for nearly 4 months as the country faces major blackouts in many cities. Read more Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

