Michael Kors relative expects sales growth as luxury demand rebounds





People walk past a Michael Kors store in Lakewood, Colorado on June 1, 2016. REUTERS / Rick Wilking / File Photo

Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI.N) on Wednesday reported higher than expected annual revenues and profits on Wall Street, betting shoppers will return to stores in the United States after rapid vaccinations and pent-up demand for luxury goods in Europe. Shares of the company rose about 3% before the opening bell after quarterly results beat estimates. Demand for luxury clothing and bags has rebounded as people return to travel and start socializing after being stuck at home for more than a year, while a major stimulus package in the United States is expected to boost consumers. expenses in the first half of the year. “We remain optimistic about the outlook for the luxury fashion industry and Capri Holdings,” CEO John Idol said in a statement. The company forecast revenue of around $ 5.1 billion in its 2022 fiscal year. Analysts expected $ 4.99 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Capri reported revenue of $ 4.06 billion for fiscal 2021, up from $ 5.55 billion before the pandemic. Bigger rivals LVMH (LVMH.PA), Hermes (HRMS.PA) and owner Gucci Kering (PRTP.PA) were able to report sales above their pre-pandemic levels, aided largely by their online businesses, while smaller labels like Ferragamo and Tod’s have yet to catch up. Most luxury brands, traditionally reluctant to sell online for fear of the proliferation of counterfeit products, have invested heavily to switch to online sales. Capri, who also owns Jimmy Choo and Versace, said e-commerce sales grew 80% in the fourth quarter, helping it to exceed total revenue estimates. Retail sales were up 13% from the previous year, the company said. He expects to earn around $ 3.70 to $ 3.80 per share, well above the projection of $ 3.72. Fourth-quarter revenue of $ 1.20 billion exceeded expectations by $ 1.02 billion. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 38 cents per share, beating the estimate of 2 cents. The company also reinstated its share buyback program, which has $ 400 million remaining. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos