TransAlta Announces TSX Acceptance of Normal Course Issuer Bid

CALGARY, AB, May 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / -TransAlta Corporation (“TransAlta” or the “Company”) (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has accepted the notice filed by the Company to implement a public tender offer (“OPRC”) for part of its ordinary shares (“ordinary shares”).

Pursuant to the tender offer, TransAlta may repurchase up to a maximum of 14,000,000 common shares, representing approximately 7.16% of its free float of common shares as of. May 18, 2021. Purchases under the public tender offer may be made through open market transactions on the TSX and any other Canadian trading platform on which the Common Shares are traded, depending on the prevailing market price. . All common shares purchased under the public tender offer will be canceled.

Transactions under the NCIB will depend on future market conditions. TransAlta will initially retain the discretion to make purchases under the Offer and to determine the timing, amount and acceptable price of such purchases, subject at all times to the applicable TSX and other regulatory requirements. The period during which TransAlta is authorized to make purchases under the tender offer begins on May 31, 2021 and ends on May 30, 2022 or on the prior date on which the maximum number of Common Shares are purchased under the OPRE or the OPRE is terminated at the option of the Company.

Under TSX rules, no more than 169,737 common shares (25% of the average daily TSX trading volume of 678,948 common shares for the six-month period ended. April 30, 2021) may be purchased on the TSX on any trading day as part of the issuer bid, except that a block purchase in excess of the daily maximum is permitted per calendar week. Like a May 18, 2021, 269,883,087 common shares were issued and outstanding.

TransAlta repurchased and canceled 6,055,600 common shares on the open market through the facilities of the TSX and / or other Canadian trading venues at an average price of $ 8.664 per share under its prior TSX approved public tender offer on May 26, 2020 for the twelve month period beginning May 29, 2020.

The OPCNI offers the Company an alternative capital allocation with a view to long-term shareholder value. The board of directors and management of TransAlta believe that, from time to time, the market price of the common shares does not reflect their underlying value and that purchases of common shares for cancellation under the terms of the agreement The takeover bid may provide an opportunity to increase shareholder value.

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse portfolio of power generation assets Canada, United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable energy to municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers. Today, TransAlta is one of the From Canada the largest producers of wind energy and From alberta leading producer of hydroelectric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud member of the community where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate objectives with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and has been recognized by the CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader in climate change management, having recently achieved an A score.

For more information on TransAlta, visit our website at transalta.com .

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “may”, “will” and similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to TransAlta’s intentions with respect to the OFFER, the effects of repurchases of common shares and purchases thereof, including any improvement in shareholder value. These statements are based on TransAlta’s beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the assumptions were made. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause such differences include: entering into an automatic securities purchase plan; legislative or regulatory developments; any material change in the price of common shares or trading volume; continued availability of capital and financing; changes in general economic, market or business conditions; business opportunities that present themselves to TransAlta or are exploited by TransAlta and other risk factors contained in the Company’s Annual Information Form and in the MD&A. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, which reflect TransAlta’s expectations only as of the date of this press release. TransAlta disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Note: All financial figures are in Canadian dollars.

SOURCE TransAlta Corporation

