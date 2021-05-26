Weekly mortgage demand declines as interest rates rise

A slight increase in mortgage interest rates was enough to lower refinancing and lower aggregate demand.

The total volume of mortgage applications fell 4.2% last week from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed rate mortgages with compliant loan balances ($ 548,250 or less) fell from 3.15% to 3.18%, from 0.35 to 0 , 36 (including set-up costs) for loans with a reduction of 20%. Payment.

Although the rate hike was small, demand for refinancing fell 7% for the week and 9% less than a year ago. So many borrowers have already refinanced at rates below 3% that there simply aren’t many opportunities left.

The refinancing share of mortgage activity fell to 61.4% of total applications, from 63.3% the previous week.

Mortgage applications for the purchase of a home increased 2% for the week, but were 4% lower than a year ago.

“While purchasing activity was around 4% lower than a year ago, the comparison relates to the strong resumption of activity last spring with the lifting of lockdowns linked to the pandemic”, said Joel Kan, MBA economist. “Demand is strong across the country, but homebuyers continue to be held back by a shortage of homes to sell and rapidly rising home prices.”

Prices for new and existing homes are increasing at the fastest rate in nearly two decades, which has shifted much of the demand to the top of the market. Mortgage sizes are increasing, hitting new records, and luxury builders like Toll Brothers are reporting continued strong sales.

“We are encouraged by the continued strength of the housing market, which is supported by a long-term imbalance between supply and demand, favorable demographics, in particular the tendency to become homeowners among millennials, low mortgage rates and greater overall home appreciation that emerged from the pandemic, ”Toll Brothers CEO Douglas Yearley said in the company’s quarterly earnings statement released Tuesday.