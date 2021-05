Norwegian Air, rescued from collapse, reinvents itself as a regional carrier

Norwegian Air (NORR.OL) emerged from six months of bankruptcy protection on Wednesday with a smaller fleet and nearly wiped out debt, but also facing stiffer competition and lingering uncertainty caused by the pandemic. The airline said on Friday it had raised NOK 6 billion ($ 721 million) in new capital, as planned, more than enough to meet the minimum requirement set by bankruptcy courts in Dublin and Oslo. Read more “We have saved an airline which is of great value to Norway and which binds our long country together,” Managing Director Jacob Schram told a press conference. “We are back!” read a large banner in front of company headquarters to mark the occasion, while Schram hoisted a flag with Norwegian Air’s red, white and blue logo. The COVID-19 pandemic plunged the already heavily indebted Norwegian into crisis in early 2020, ultimately forcing him to end much of his operations, including his transatlantic network. The company now has 51 planes, up from 156 before the pandemic, while its debt is between NOK 16 billion and NOK 18 billion, up from more than NOK 80 billion, he said. Norwegian Air Sweden SE-RRJ Boeing 737-800 aircraft approaches Riga International Airport in Riga, Latvia on January 17, 2020. REUTERS / Ints Kalnins Read more But in addition to competition from former rivals SAS (SAS.ST) and Wideroe, the Hungarian Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) set up several services to Norwegian cities last year. Ryanair (RYA.I), Europe’s largest low-cost airline, has also opened more routes outside the Nordic countries and a new Norwegian start-up, Flyr (FLYR-ME.OL), is set to launch its first domestic flight by mid-year. “We said we wanted to get enough (cash) to make sure that a year from now, almost regardless of what’s going on with COVID-19, we would still be in a good position,” “Chief Financial Said Officer Geir Karlsen. Under the restructuring, a flexible lease will limit the consumption of cash. Over the next 10 months, Norwegian will only pay the cost of leasing the aircraft it actually uses at any given time, so-called “Power by the Hour” agreements, which provide financial flexibility in a context of uncertain demand. “Since March of last year, the pandemic has crippled the global airline industry, and no industry survives for very long without customers,” said Schram. ($ 1 = 8.3167 Norwegian crowns) Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos