Landmark climate decision orders Shell to cut carbon emissionsExBulletin





toggle legend Peter Dejong / AP

Peter Dejong / AP Climate change activists have won a big legal victory against oil giant Royal Dutch Shell. A Dutch court has ruled that the company must reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030, based on 2019 levels. The case could set a precedent for similar lawsuits against huge oil companies operating across the world. “Our hope is that this verdict will spark a wave of climate litigation against big polluters, to force them to stop mining and burning fossil fuels,” said Sara Shaw of Friends of the Earth International. The court-affirmed 2030 target is more ambitious than Shell’s target of becoming “a net zero emissions energy company by 2050”. Shell valorize the 2050 target is in line with the Paris climate agreement. But The Hague District Court ruled that Shell’s plans were not adequate. The decision applies to Shell and its suppliers and covers not only company emissions, but also emissions from products burned by its customers. “This is a monumental victory for our planet, for our children and a big step towards a liveable future for all,” said Donald Pols, director of Friends of the Earth Netherlands. In a statement, Shell spokeswoman Anna Arata acknowledged that “urgent action is needed to tackle climate change,” and said the company had stepped up efforts to reduce emissions. The oil giant “is investing billions of dollars in low-carbon energy, including recharging electric vehicles, hydrogen, renewables and biofuels,” Arata said. The decision comes after scientists said most known reserves of fossil fuels will need to be left in the ground to avoid the worst effects of climate change. Earlier this month, the United States Supreme Court alongside the big oil companies in a climate change lawsuit brought by the city of Baltimore. The judges gave the oil giants a victory on a technical issue, namely that the case should be heard in a federal court instead of a state court, as the city preferred. There are about a dozen similar lawsuits that have been brought by US states and local governments. Seven environmental groups have taken legal action against Shell, including Friends of the Earth in the Netherlands, or Midfielder, Greenpeace and Fossil Free Netherlands. The trial also named 17,000 Dutch citizens as co-plaintiffs. Royal Dutch Shell is based in The Hague, where the case was heard. Shell can still appeal the decision, which the company hopes to do. The Dutch judge said his more ambitious target for the company would remain in effect while the appeal process unfolds.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos