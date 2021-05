UK SSE on track to invest £ 7.5bn in low carbon projects

LONDON (Reuters) – UK renewable energy producer and grid operator SSE Plc said on Wednesday it was on track to invest £ 7.5bn ($ 10.6bn) in low-cost projects. carbon emissions until 2025. FILE PHOTO: An HSE company logo is seen on signage outside the Pitlochry Dam hydroelectric power plant in Pitlochry, Scotland, Britain November 8, 2017. REUTERS / Russell Cheyne The company focused on renewable energy production and grids after selling its home energy supply and services arm to OVO Energy in early 2020 in a deal worth $ 500. million pounds. SSE is building the world’s largest offshore wind farm, Dogger Bank, off the coast of Britain, with Norways Equinor. The partners sold a 10% stake in the project each to oil company ENI this year, each retaining 40%. The company will submit a Scottish offshore wind tender this year and seek more international opportunities, managing director Alistair Phillips-Davies told reporters. SSE is part of a consortium bidding for a Danish offshore wind tender and is teaming up with Spanish renewable energy developer Acciona SA to explore opportunities in Spain and Portugal. We remain interested in the United States, said the CEO, where the company was examining onshore and offshore wind and solar opportunities. The company said on Wednesday that it plans to sell its stake in Scotia Gas Networks (SGN) by the end of the year, starting the divestiture process in mid-summer 2021. SSE announced a 1% increase in adjusted operating profit to 1.507 billion pounds for the year ending March 31, broadly in line with expectations. The impact of the coronavirus resulted in a decline in profits of 170 million pounds for the year, as measures to limit the spread of the virus hit demand for energy, SSE said. He gave no indication for the full year 2021/22, but said he would maintain his five-year dividend plan until March 2023. ($ 1 = 0.7065 pounds) Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Louise Heavens and Edmund Blair

