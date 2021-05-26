Ford predicts 40% of global sales will be electric vehicles by 2030





Ford previously announced plans to spend $ 22 billion on electrification efforts and recently revealed plans to build two new battery factories in a joint venture with Korean battery maker SK Innovation.

Last week, Ford also unveiled a fully electric version of the F-150 pickup, the best-selling vehicle of any American automaker. The electric F-150 Lightning is scheduled to hit showrooms in 2022. Ford said Wednesday it has received 70,000 customer reservations for the electric truck since its unveiling a week ago. Ford has already started selling an electric SUV under its iconic Mustang name, the Mustang Mach-E.

You’re here TSLA Volkswagen VLKAF General Motors GM But Ford continues to catch up with all-electric vehicle makerand also with traditional car manufacturers, as its alliance partnerand national rival. Both offer more extensive EV offerings and more aggressive electrification targets. GM says it aims to sell only zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

Ford has said he is determined to catch and overtake rivals as the industry turns to electric vehicles.

“Our ambition is to lead the electric revolution. I really mean it, ”CEO Jim Farley said, speaking to investors and analysts on Wednesday. Farley predicted that Ford will be able to capture equal or improved market share by switching to electric vehicles. So far, 70% of Mustang Mach-E buyers have come to Ford from other automakers, according to Lisa Drake, COO of Ford’s North American unit. Farley admitted that the company’s financial performance has not been as good as it should have been in recent years. Ford has lost an average of $ 2 billion a year outside of North America in each of the past three years. But he pointed to the profit Ford made overseas in the first quarter of this year and said the company should now be able to achieve a profit margin of 8%, excluding interest, taxes and special items, d ‘by 2023. Virtually all automakers are stepping up their electric vehicle production plans to meet increasingly stringent environmental regulations and growing demand from car buyers. Electric cars have fewer moving parts than gasoline vehicles and therefore can be cheaper to build because they are less labor intensive. Farley predicts that the costs of building electric vehicles will decline as production increases, especially of electric vehicle batteries, a significant portion of the cost of building an electric vehicle. Farley predicted battery costs will drop 40% by the middle of this decade. Thus, the switch to EVs could “offer higher profitability … compared to today’s ICE [internal combustion engine] offerings, ”said Farley. Investors are more interested in supporting automakers with ambitious EV plans than traditional automakers. Tesla is by far the most valuable automaker, despite a fraction of the sales and profits of traditional automakers. Tesla’s market value is roughly equal to the value of the world’s five largest automakers combined. Ford F Actions ofwas up 7% by noon on its EV announcement, hitting a five-year high for its share price.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos