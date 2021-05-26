U.S. firms GM and Lockheed aim for the moon with lunar rover adventure





NASA astronaut Eugene A. Cernan does a brief check of the lunar rover at the start of Apollo 17’s first extravehicular activity at the Taurus-Littrow landing site in this NASA photo taken forty years ago today, December 11, 1972, and published December 11, 2012. This photograph was taken by scientist-astronaut Harrison H. Schmitt, lunar module pilot. REUTERS / NASA / Document (UNITED STATES – Tags: SCIENTIFIC TECHNOLOGY) THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS REUTERS, AS A CUSTOMER SERVICE. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS / File Photo

US companies General Motors (GM) (GM.N) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) will develop a vehicle to take NASA astronauts to the moon’s surface, they said on Wednesday, competing for a project. space that could also promote their brands on earth. GM and Lockheed have said they will work together to build a battery-powered autonomous lunar vehicle for NASA’s Artemis lunar landing program, which aims to bring American astronauts back to the moon as early as 2024. NASA is expected to launch a competition to develop lunar vehicles as part of its Artemis moon landing program. The agency presented plans for a variety of lunar vehicles that could carry human explorers, carry commercial payloads, or traverse remote regions of the moon on missions lasting up to 100 days. Elon Musk’s rocket launcher SpaceX was awarded a $ 2.9 billion contract last month to build the spacecraft to transport NASA astronauts to the moon. This price is contested by Jeff Bezos’ BlueOrigin and defense contractor Dynetics Inc. Lockheed and GM have a history in space. Lockheed worked on NASA space projects for 50 years, and GM helped develop NASA’s original lunar rover, which transported NASA astronauts to the moon’s surface in the early 1970s. For GM, getting back into the space business offers a new way to compete with Musk’s Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) and SpaceX for the attention of investors, customers and future employees. Musk used SpaceX to promote Tesla’s electric vehicles, including launching a Tesla Roadster into deep space. Lockheed and GM said their proposed lunar vehicle would use GM battery technology to travel “much longer distances” than the Apollo mission vehicles, which only ventured 4.7 miles from the landers. One of the goals of the new vehicle is to allow exploration of the moon’s dark and rugged South Pole and other areas humans have not been to before, GM and Lockheed said. GM and Lockheed have said their vehicle will be designed to provide “commercial payload services” and prepare for human landings. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

