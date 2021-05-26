Business
CN and KCS seek to cede 70 miles of track in Louisiana
Canadian railway CN (NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City South (NYSE: KSU) plan to divest approximately 70 miles of the Kansas City Southern Track (KCS) in Louisiana as part of efforts to gain regulatory approval to merge and create an end-to-end network stretching from Canada to Mexico.
The proposed divestment of the runway is part of the CN and KCS application before the Surface Transport Council (STB) to form a voting trust as part of the merger process. The board is responsible for overseeing the rail merger.
KCS officially decided to merge with CN last Friday. CN and competitor railway Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP) were both seeking to merge with KCS. But KCS also said last Friday it would break its existing merger deal with CP now that it had accepted CN’s offer to acquire the railroad for $ 33.6 billion.
Wednesday’s request is almost identical to the one CN previously filed, but which STB refused because it was incomplete. However, the new application plans to cede 70 miles of KCS track between Baton Rouge and New Orleans in order to make the CN-KCS network an end-to-end network. The divested lane, which would only occur after the merger is approved, represents less than 0.7% of the roughly 27,000 trip-miles the two companies operate, according to CN.
CN would work to find an independent third party to acquire the 70-mile KCS railway line and put itself in KCS’s shoes for any related transportation deal, according to Wednesday’s filing. CN-KCS would retain the local and air track rights to provide single-line service to KCS line customers, and would seek additional approval from STB once a divestiture agreement is in place, CN said.
We believe our early commitment to eliminating minimal rail overlap and making the case for a CN-KCS combination should allow STB to approve our voting trust, said CN President and CEO, JJ Ruest, in a statement Wednesday. A trust is a critical step for KCS shareholders to receive the full value of their shares as the STB considers our case for a combined end-to-end rail network and the significant public benefits of connecting the continent. This combination will promote growth and compete with the trucking industry for long-haul trips. It offers more choices to rail customers, port operators, employees, stakeholders and communities.
STB could open a brief comment period on CN’s request for a voting trust this week, and then it could issue a decision on the trust in June. If the voting trust were approved, the proposed merger review process would begin.
The combination of KCS and CN is compelling to our customers, employees, shareholders and the local communities in which we operate, said KCS President and CEO Pat Ottensmeyer. We urge the STB to fully consider the benefits of this combination and to respect KCS ‘judgment of its preferred merger partner so that we can realize the enormous public interest benefits of the CN-KCS partnership on behalf of our stakeholders. , many of whom expressed support.
Observers predict that the STB review process could take months as the merger faces newer and higher benchmarks for regulatory approval. CN and KCS would have to demonstrate that their merger would enhance competition and be in the public interest.
CN says voting confidence is needed as a safeguard against the premature control of KCS and as a means to protect the financial health of KCS. Indeed, KCS shareholders have said the merger can only take place between the two companies if CN can get STB approval for the voting trust.
To address concerns about the proposed CN-KCS merger, CN has said it is committed to continuing to provide cross-border access, including in areas where Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) has access to Mexico through KCS. The railway also said that other areas of potential concern for parallel lines are in places where these lines serve different markets and shippers also have access to competing Class I railways, as well. than trucks and barges.
CN said it was confident it could overcome regulatory hurdles and said the proposed merger garnered more than 1,100 letters of support from customers and stakeholders that have been sent to STB.
Subscribe to FreightWaves email newsletters and get the latest freight information straight to your inbox.
Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.
Related links:
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]