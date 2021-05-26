CN and KCS seek to cede 70 miles of track in Louisiana

Canadian railway CN (NYSE: CNI) and Kansas City South (NYSE: KSU) plan to divest approximately 70 miles of the Kansas City Southern Track (KCS) in Louisiana as part of efforts to gain regulatory approval to merge and create an end-to-end network stretching from Canada to Mexico.

The proposed divestment of the runway is part of the CN and KCS application before the Surface Transport Council (STB) to form a voting trust as part of the merger process. The board is responsible for overseeing the rail merger.

KCS officially decided to merge with CN last Friday. CN and competitor railway Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP) were both seeking to merge with KCS. But KCS also said last Friday it would break its existing merger deal with CP now that it had accepted CN’s offer to acquire the railroad for $ 33.6 billion.

Wednesday’s request is almost identical to the one CN previously filed, but which STB refused because it was incomplete. However, the new application plans to cede 70 miles of KCS track between Baton Rouge and New Orleans in order to make the CN-KCS network an end-to-end network. The divested lane, which would only occur after the merger is approved, represents less than 0.7% of the roughly 27,000 trip-miles the two companies operate, according to CN.

CN would work to find an independent third party to acquire the 70-mile KCS railway line and put itself in KCS’s shoes for any related transportation deal, according to Wednesday’s filing. CN-KCS would retain the local and air track rights to provide single-line service to KCS line customers, and would seek additional approval from STB once a divestiture agreement is in place, CN said.

We believe our early commitment to eliminating minimal rail overlap and making the case for a CN-KCS combination should allow STB to approve our voting trust, said CN President and CEO, JJ Ruest, in a statement Wednesday. A trust is a critical step for KCS shareholders to receive the full value of their shares as the STB considers our case for a combined end-to-end rail network and the significant public benefits of connecting the continent. This combination will promote growth and compete with the trucking industry for long-haul trips. It offers more choices to rail customers, port operators, employees, stakeholders and communities.

STB could open a brief comment period on CN’s request for a voting trust this week, and then it could issue a decision on the trust in June. If the voting trust were approved, the proposed merger review process would begin.

The combination of KCS and CN is compelling to our customers, employees, shareholders and the local communities in which we operate, said KCS President and CEO Pat Ottensmeyer. We urge the STB to fully consider the benefits of this combination and to respect KCS ‘judgment of its preferred merger partner so that we can realize the enormous public interest benefits of the CN-KCS partnership on behalf of our stakeholders. , many of whom expressed support.

Observers predict that the STB review process could take months as the merger faces newer and higher benchmarks for regulatory approval. CN and KCS would have to demonstrate that their merger would enhance competition and be in the public interest.

CN says voting confidence is needed as a safeguard against the premature control of KCS and as a means to protect the financial health of KCS. Indeed, KCS shareholders have said the merger can only take place between the two companies if CN can get STB approval for the voting trust.

To address concerns about the proposed CN-KCS merger, CN has said it is committed to continuing to provide cross-border access, including in areas where Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) has access to Mexico through KCS. The railway also said that other areas of potential concern for parallel lines are in places where these lines serve different markets and shippers also have access to competing Class I railways, as well. than trucks and barges.

CN said it was confident it could overcome regulatory hurdles and said the proposed merger garnered more than 1,100 letters of support from customers and stakeholders that have been sent to STB.

