Lawsuit claims Apple monopolizes heart rate technology for Apple Watch





An Apple Store employee shows off the Apple Watch Series 5 during the preview of the redesigned and redesigned Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York, USA on September 19, 2019. REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

A Silicon Valley company has filed an antitrust complaint accusing Apple Inc (AAPL.O) of seizing the market for heart rate monitoring technology for the Apple Watch and endangering the health of users. In a complaint filed Tuesday night, AliveCor Inc said Apple has ruled out rivals by changing the heart rate algorithm on its watch’s operating system, making the rival technology incompatible. AliveCor sells KardiaBand, an Apple Watch bracelet capable of recording an EKG, and SmartRhythm, an app that alerts users to irregular heartbeats. The private company accused Apple, with a market value of over $ 2,000 billion, of quietly “working in the background” to copy its ability to record an ECG to the Apple Watch and of providing a separate app for analysis heart rate. “As it has done several times over the years in other markets, Apple has decided not to accept the competition on the merits,” AliveCor said in its complaint filed in federal court in San Francisco. “The value of controlling this critical health data (with the accompanying ability to mine it) was apparently too tempting for Apple,” he added. “To gain an unfair competitive advantage, Apple has put the lives of countless AliveCor users at risk.” Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. The Cupertino, California-based company offers apps for taking ECGs and measuring heart rate while resting or during workouts. AliveCor seeks unspecified treble damages, citing Apple’s alleged “deliberate” effort to create a monopoly. In December, the Mountain View, Calif., Company sued Apple for patent infringement in Texas and in April asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to ban imports of Apple watches. AliveCor is represented by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, a litigation specialist with more than 800 attorneys. The case is AliveCor Inc v Apple Inc, US District Court, Northern District of California, No. 21-03958. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

