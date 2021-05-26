Lexington launches new menu to mark chef Jack Riebel’s return





The Lexington, Facebook Twin Cities Chef Jack Riebel is back in the kitchen after another round of aggressive cancer treatments. Riebel, chef and owner of the Lexington on Grand Avenue in St. Paul, took a break from his restaurant to focus on his health, but now he’s back, according to a press release. Related [March 8]: Restaurant community rallies around celebrity Twin Cities chef fighting cancer “It’s wonderful to find Chef Jack in the kitchen,” Chef Antonio Murry said in the statement. “It has been an honor to run the kitchen built by Chef Jack, but I am so happy to be working alongside him again. We worked together on our new menu, each bringing their own personal touch to some of our signature dishes and we are delighted our customers try them. The Lexington is celebrating Riebel’s return with a new dinner menu, starting Wednesday, that he and Murry have put together. The “standout” on the new menu, according to the release, is the signature and premium cuts of the wood-fired grill. Options include a 46-ounce tomahawk, a 16-ounce center-cut ribeye, 6- and 8-ounce fillets, and a two-bone smoked pork chop. King crab legs, Maine lobster, seared scallops and garlic butter shrimp are just some of the myriad seafood options on the menu, which can be paired with something from the grill for dinner. steakhouse style (there is truffle butter and blue cheese butter in the boot). “The wood-fired barbecue items are by far my favorite,” said Riebel. “Grilling over a wood fire really enhances the flavor of these steaks. With our new menu, you live a real steakhouse experience, in one of the most beautiful restaurants in the Twin Cities. Restaurant owners will also find a selection of hot and cold appetizers, such as a “new interpretation” on steak tartare; a large shellfish platter with a shrimp cocktail, king crab and oysters on the half-shell; and other favorites like onion rings, walleye cakes and Texas filet tips. Along with the new dinner menu, the Lex launched a new cocktail menu that debuts Wednesday, which includes a new collection of martinis to accompany the Lex’s old-fashioned selections. Starting Friday, the Lexington will open at 3 p.m. for a new happy hour, which includes $ 5 house martinis and house Manhattans and $ 2 off all draft beers, wines by the glass and appetizers. artwork. The happy hour menu will be available from 3 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday throughout the restaurant interior. The Lexington also announced on Wednesday the return of its rooftop, where people can order from the full dinner menu while enjoying the outdoors (the happy hour menu is not available). Please note: rooftop seats are only available on a walk-in basis, as space allows, so on sunny days they could fill up quickly. You can make a reservation to eat inside on the restaurant’s website here. Here is the full menu.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos