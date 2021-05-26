Pa. 10th state to affect 70% of adults with at least 1 stroke of COVID





Pennsylvania has become the tenth state in the country to pass the 70% of the state’s adult population with at least one vaccine against the coronavirus. The state crossed the threshold on Wednesday, well ahead of the president Joe Bidens goal to deliver at least one shot at 70% of adult Americans by July 4. The state joins New Mexico, Rhode Island, New Jersey, Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Hawaii and Vermont, all of which are already 70%. A total of 7.11 million adult Pennsylvanians have received at least one vaccine and 5.35 million are fully vaccinated, or 52.7% of all adults, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. This means that 1.75 million people are responsible for come back for their second shot so that the state can meet the target of 70% of fully immunized adults. All of these people should have received their second injection at the end of June. The rate of Pennsylvanias cases continues to decline rapidly. The 7-day moving average of new infections currently 1,213 daily cases has fallen 74% since the opening of vaccinations to all Pennsylvanians on April 13. Gov. Tom wolf plans to lift states’ remaining mask mandate, which is aligned with current CDC guidance, when that happens. Fully vaccinated people can choose to ditch their masks indoors or outdoors, unless a business or organization requires it, as per the order. A total of 57.3% of Pennsylvanias 12.8 million people have at least one shot. The pace of Americans’ vaccination effort has slowed in recent weeks. Pennsylvania currently vaccinates 61,000 per day over the past week, up from a peak of around 107,000 according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. This tracking excludes Philadelphia and federal vaccination sites. Nationwide, nearly half of all Americans have received a single vaccine, and 131.8 million people are fully immunized. Half of all adults are fully vaccinated while 61.8% have at least one vaccine. Vaccine suppliers administer about 1.7 million vaccines per day on average nationwide, compared to 3.38 million vaccines reported on April 13. It is now easy to walk into a pharmacy or a vaccinator and get vaccinated after weeks of shortage. Pennsylvanias Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam has said every blow from now on will be hard-won. But she also expressed confidence that the state can meet Wolfs’ goal of 70% of adults vaccinated. Our journalism needs your support. Please subscribe today to lehighvalleylive.com. You can reach Sara K. Satullo at [email protected].

