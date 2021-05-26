How Michael Milken Became a Big Investor in the PSPC Boom

Michael Prince for Forbes

The big money fueling the PSPC mania comes from smart hedge funds dubbed the PSPC mafia that capitalizes on a lossless trade. It’s no surprise that a fund backed by brilliant billionaire financier Michael Milken has nearly 150 PSPCs.

I If one were to do a case study of the SPAC bubble that swamped US financial markets in 2020 and early 2021, few investments would better illustrate the mania than a vehicle known as the Churchill Capital IV.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange in September 2020 after a $ 2.1 billion initial public offering, Churchill quickly became one of the hottest PSPCs on the market. From January to mid-February 2021, Churchill rose 550% to a market cap of $ 15 billion as traders new to trading apps like Robinhood fervently bid the shell company to the moon in anticipation of its merger with an electric vehicle start-up called Lucid Motors. Then, like so many PSPCs, after the bubble was pricked by scrutiny by the Securities and Exchange Commission and a retreat from speculators, Churchill collapsed to earth, losing two-thirds of its value in the last three month.

While many investors have likely been torched by the Churchills roller coaster, a Wall Street legend seems to have succeeded. Billionaire philanthropist and financier Michael Milken, formerly known as Streets Junk Bond King for pioneering the issuance of high yield bonds to fund 1980s leveraged takeovers at Drexel Burnham Lambert, benefited from the rise of Churchills. More, Forbes discovered that Milken is a whale among PSPC investors, with exposure to a portfolio of 125 separate PSPCs worth at least $ 500 million, according to our research.

Milkens SPAC’s holdings come from a Brentwood, California-based investment firm called Silver Rock Financial, which was once its family office. In 2016, Milken kicked off the Silver Rocks spin-out as a private investment firm with several hundred million dollars of its money to get the company off the ground, the the Wall Street newspaper reported at the time. Silver Rock has since grown to manage $ 3.7 billion in assets, assembling a vast PSPC portfolio, much to the delight of its original architect.

In many ways, SPACS is the ideal financial product for Milken.

From the late 1970s, Milken dominated Wall Street after discovering that Fallen Angel and substandard bonds offered sufficient additional yield to more than make up for their higher default rates, creating huge opportunities for investment. ‘investment. With this revelation, Milken turned Drexel Burnham into a low-grade bond factory, issuing debt that supported a generation of financiers ranging from T. Boone Pickens and Henry Kravis to Carl Icahn, eager to take over blue chip companies. from RJR Nabisco to Gulf Oil and TWA. In the 1980s, he transformed Drexel from an afterthought investment bank to the epicenter of the financial universe, with the Milkens-based Beverly Hills branch providing him with income of over $ 500 million a year.

(In 1990, Drexel went on a rampage as Milken was prosecuted for securities violations by New York Attorney General Rudy Giuliani and pleaded guilty. He served time in jail and accepted a life ban from the industry. investment. President Trump pardoned Milken in 2020, but the securities ban remains.)

SPACs, if played correctly, offer a potentially better deal than the junk bonds of Drexels’ heyday. They come with no risk return ” between 10% and 20%, according to sources. This financial arbitrage, like Forbes documented, is the lifeblood of the SPAC market, not the hopeful player who trades on Robinhood. A few dozen savvy hedge fund investors, known as the SPAC Mafia, have perfected the trade.

These hedge funds pile up in PSPC IPOs, which come with sacks of financial goodies in the form of low-cost stock warrants, and then wait for the PSPC sponsor to find their merger target. (PSPCs raise funds on IPOs and then are forced to use the cash within 24 months to purchase a stake in a private company, thus creating a backdoor public offering for the entity.) When a PSPC agrees, the SPAC Mafia has the option of owning their shares in the merged company, selling their shares if they trade at a premium, or buying back their shares at cost and keeping the warrants as a gift of thanks. This means that financiers participating in PSPC IPOs are guaranteed to get their money back, and more.

The case of Churchill is a classic example of the rewards available to SPAC Mafia investors.

It started trading at a price of $ 10 in mid-September and Silver Rock revealed that it had built a small position that month. At the end of 2020, Silver Rock held a total of $ 6.3 million in shares and units, which were still trading at around $ 10. Then, in 2021, Churchill skyrocketed, hitting $ 64 in mid-February, as retail investors anointed Lucid Motors as the next Tesla. By the end of the first quarter, Churchill was trading at $ 23 and Silver Rock was entirely out of PSPC, meaning he made millions, if not tens of millions on the trade in a matter of months. If Churchill had fallen below $ 10, Silver Rock could have bought back his shares at cost, retaining valuable warrants. In addition to Silver Rock, SPAC Mafia funds like Magnetar Financial, Polar Asset Management and billionaire-backed companies Millennium Management and Moore Capital Management also appear to have performed well.

The SPAC mafia business is all about accepting essentially free money, says Michael Ohlrogge, a professor at New York University and an expert on PSPC. We know that the free money ultimately comes at someone’s expense, usually from the post-merger PSPC investors. If there is anyone who is going to be able to take advantage of the free money that is being given out, Milken is one.

Arbitrage has made PSPCs Wall Street’s most popular financial product for hedge fund investors feverishly buying their IPOs. It’s no surprise that the former king of junk bonds is opting for lower double-digit returns for dozens of investments, which are guaranteed, compared to the riskier approach taken by some SPAC sponsors and retail investors. in the secondary market.

Since the start of 2020, nearly $ 200 billion has been raised by 575 PSPC through public equity offerings. With a total of 124 separate PSPCs in its portfolio and a total of 148 PSPC-related stocks, Silver Rock is easily among the largest PSPC investors in the world with a portfolio of half a billion dollars. (Forbes cannot determine if leverage was used.)

Silver Rock is no newbie to the SPAC market, which was primarily a backwater until early 2020.

Deposits Forbes examined show that the company was a SPAC investor at least as early as June 2016, shortly after its spin-out from the Milkens family office. PSPC industry insiders say Silver Rock is a large, insightful and very active investor in the market. It is a major player in the PIPE offerings which support the SPAC merger operations, thus obtaining a free overview of the business combination. When the market was hot, Silver Rock was also placing huge orders in PSPC’s initial public offerings, although demand was so high at the height of the frenzy, many investors did not get their orders fully filled.

The Silver Rocks SPAC portfolio also reveals an interesting reunion for Mike Milken with his peers from his glory days at Drexel. Through Silver Rock, Milken supports the SPACs launched by Apollo Global, Ares Management and KKR, managed by the negotiators Milken worked with in the 1980s or funded. Overall, the portfolio is among the largest and most versatile on Wall Street. Major titles include PSPCs focused on everything from decarbonization to healthcare, rare earth mining and sports analytics. It also supports PSPCs run by leading companies like billionaire Reid Hoffman, former director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn and two PSPCs issued by Masa Sons Softbank Group.

Silver Rock doesn’t just invest in PSPCs. He also built a great platform for investing in credit. In 2020, he raised a $ 348 million secured loan bond fund and manages strategies ranging from opportunistic investing in credit, hybrids, plan assets, and special situation strategies. Overall, the company has a relatively small group of limited partners, reporting only 23 accounts in total.

[D]dozens of independent companies manage part of Mikes’ assets. Its main focus is its philanthropies, said Geoffrey Moore, senior advisor to Milken, who acts as a spokesperson, in an email. Silver Rock is an independent organization and Mike has nothing to do with his investment decisions, portfolio construction or asset allocation … Regardless of his level of exposure to different asset classes, Mike has no better knowledge of the market for these investments than anyone receiving investor reports.

Milken declined to comment through Moore, citing a practice of not discussing private investments. Carl Meyer, chief investment officer and head of Silver Rock Financial did not respond to multiple emails requesting comment or a voicemail message.