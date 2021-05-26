Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO on July 5





Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is pictured in Seattle in 2017. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos is seen in 1996, a year after launching Amazon.com. At the time, it was just an online bookseller. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos and Sotheby’s CEO Diana Brooks pose in a custom Volkswagen Beetle from the 1999 movie “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me”. Sotheby’s and Amazon have teamed up to launch sothebys.amazon.com, a site of online auction that would. offer a wide range of objects, including this car. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos is holding an electric drill and a plush Pikachu in 1999. By this point, Amazon had started selling items other than books. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Gregory Nixon, left, delivers a set of vintage golf clubs which he sold to David Robichaud, center, via Amazon.com Auctions in 1999. Bezos was there for the moment, as Robichaud, a construction worker, was Amazon’s 10 millionth customer. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos In 1999, Bezos was named Person of the Year by Time magazine. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos watches Microsoft CEO Bill Gates presents a T-shirt as a retirement gift to Microsoft Office assistant Clippy in 2001. Microsoft launched Office XP. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, arrive at a press conference in Sun Valley, Idaho, in 2003. They divorced in 2019 after 25 years of marriage. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Jeff Bezos stands beside one of the Amazon brand door offices at the company’s Seattle headquarters in 2004. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos introduced the Kindle e-reader at a press conference in 2007. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos announced the Kindle DX in 2009. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos, third from left, met Lori Garver, NASA deputy administrator, at Blue Origin headquarters in Kent, Wash., In 2011. Bezos Blue Origin was launched in 2000 with the aim of providing low access cost to private space travel. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos holds up the new Kindle Fire HD at a press conference in Santa Monica, Calif., In 2012. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos appeared in “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” in 2012. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos unveiled the Fire Phone at an event in Seattle in 2014. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos poses on a truck during a visit to Bangalore, India, in 2014. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos visited the new Washington Post offices in 2016. Bezos purchased the newspaper in 2013. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos listens to First Lady Michelle Obama at a White House event in 2016. The event announced the commitment of more than 50 companies to hire and train veterans and military spouses. Bezos announced Amazon’s commitment to hire 25,000 additional military veterans over the next five years. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos joins “Transparent” actor Jeffrey Tambor and director Jill Soloway after the Amazon Studios show won Emmys in 2016. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos discusses his Blue Origin reusable rocket system in 2017. Reusable rockets would significantly reduce the cost of spaceflight. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos US President Donald Trump and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella listen to Bezos at a White House meeting of the American Technology Council in 2017. According to the White House, the council’s goal is “to explore how to transform and modernize government information technology “. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos visits the Spheres, a gathering and working space for Amazon employees, during his opening ceremonies in Seattle in 2018. The space contains hundreds of plant species from cloud forest environments around the world entire and maintains a tropical climate similar to that of Costa Rica or Indonesia. . Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos shakes hands with Kim Kardashian West as he attended the 2019 Met Gala in New York. Actor Jared Leto is at right. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos is joined by the children of the Blue Origin Club for the Future in 2019. At the event in Washington, DC, Bezos unveiled a Blue Origin prototype of a lunar lander. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos presents Blue Moon, Blue Origin’s prototype lunar landing, in 2019. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos announces the co-founding of The Climate Pledge in 2019. Bezos’ broad plan to fight climate change includes meeting the Paris climate agreement 10 years in advance. That would make the company carbon neutral by 2040. Bezos also announced that Amazon would buy 100,000 electric vans. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos stands next to Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of late journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as a plaque is unveiled near the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2019. It was a year after the murder of Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos sits between his girlfriend, Lauren Snchez, and Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour during a Tom Ford fashion show in Los Angeles in February 2020. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Bezos testifies before a House subcommittee at an antitrust hearing in July 2020. Other powerful tech figures, including Apple CEO Tim Cook and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, were also questioned on their competitive tactics. Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos