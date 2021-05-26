Oil moves higher on stronger demand outlook as US stocks decline





NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices stabilized higher on Wednesday as a drop in U.S. crude inventories raised expectations of improving demand ahead of the peak summer driving season, offsetting fears that a possible return of the Iranian offer would lead to a glut. FILE PHOTO: A gas station attendant prepares to refuel a car in Rome, Italy January 4, 2012. REUTERS / Max Rossi Brent stabilized 16 cents, or 0.3%, at $ 68.87 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude stabilized 14 cents, or 0.2%, at 66. $ 21 per barrel. Both benchmarks cut losses after government data showed US crude inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage facility last week fell to their lowest since March 2020. Refiners increased utilization rates at pre-pandemic levels. [EIA/S] Gasoline supplied rose to 9.5 million barrels per day, an indicator of demand, while demand for distillates was also higher. Gas mileage typically increases from Memorial Day onwards, May 31 of this year, when people hit the road. Prices have found some support as the coronavirus curbs have been lifted. The urge to hit the roads on vacation that was ruled out by the pandemic last year will support the gasoline market, said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Ill.. But market players were also closely monitoring developments in Iranian-US nuclear negotiations that could lead to the lifting of sanctions against the Iranian energy industry and bringing Iranian oil to market. Prices are expected to remain strong over the summer, with the only thing stopping oil from rising prices being the potential return of Iranian oil, said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston, Texas. Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said he was optimistic Tehran would reach a deal soon, although Iran’s top negotiator said serious problems remained. Analysts said Iran could provide an additional supply of around 1-2 million bpd if a deal is struck. Iran and the world powers have had talks in Vienna since April to determine what steps Tehran needs to take on nuclear activities and Washington should take sanctions to return to full respect for Iran’s pact with the powers. worldwide in 2015. Russia said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC +, should consider a possible increase in Iranian production when evaluating subsequent steps. OPEC + cuts back 2.1 million barrels per day (b / d) of oil production through July, facilitating cuts to 5.8 million b / d. Their next meeting is scheduled for June 1. Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo; Edited by Marguerita Choy, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and David Gregorio

