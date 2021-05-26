SEC Chairman Says Americans Need A Cop On The Beat To Protect Investors From Crypto Fraud

US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler called on Congress to provide more funding and authority to regulate the cryptocurrency market during a hearing on Wednesday.

Gensler said there are loopholes in the regulation of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin BTCUSD,

+ 0.13%

and ethereum ETHUSD,

+ 0.30% ,

noting that there are thousands of them and many of them function like securities. We were only able to bring 75 actions and there are others right now that are not compliant, he told a House supply subcommittee.

The most pressing issue, however, is the lack of oversight of crypto exchanges, Gensler said. He added that he would like to work with Congress to bring investor protection to the platforms, where these sometimes-commodities, sometimes-securities trade on the platform.

He gave the example of front running, where an exchange could share order information so that another investor could trade ahead of a crypto trade, making it more expensive to buy or sell by other investors. Without a cop with a pace and a few rules of the road, market participants can then fulfill your orders, the president noted.

We have the SEC trying to protect against fraud when handling [in traditional stock exchanges,] Gensler said. This is not the case in the crypto world, and therefore it tries to bring the similar protections to the exchanges where you trade crypto assets, as you might expect on the New York Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq.

Gensler also noted the SEC’s cooperation with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the US Treasury to combat criminal activity facilitated by cryptocurrencies. They are resolutely focused on combating money laundering and protecting against illicit activities, he said, adding that he wanted to increase and support their efforts. The president also suggested that he would like to work with Congress to pass legislation that would improve investor protection in the crypto space.

Gensler also weighed in on another hot topic in the markets today: the regulation of special purpose acquisition companies or blank check companies that raise funds in the public markets for an unspecified, transformative future acquisition. then a formerly private entity into a public entity.

They might have just taken off like, you might say, from a forest fire in the last six months and there are hundreds of them and there are real questions about beneficiaries and investor protection, a he declared.

In his prepared testimony, Gensler suggested that there were not enough rules in place to protect retail investors, who might fail to recognize that PSPC sponsors and other insiders often buy stocks and bonds of Subscription of SPAC targets at a reduced price using the SPAC structure. He referred to a recent study This showed that although investors initially pay $ 10 per share for a SPAC, at the time of their merger those shares were only worth an average of $ 6.67 due to the additional dilution that occurs in PSPC transactions compared to traditional IPOs.

I asked the staff to consider what recommendations they would make to the Commission for possible rules or guidance in this area, Gensler said in his prepared testimony. Staff in our Finance, Reviews and Enforcement Division will also closely scrutinize every step to ensure investors are protected.