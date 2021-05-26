Business
S&P 500 makes small gain in light trading, boosted by reopening of games
US stocks edged higher on Wednesday as stocks related to the economic reopening once again supported the market as a whole.
The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% to 4,195.99, standing about 1% from a record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 10.59 points to 34,323.05, while the high-tech Nasdaq Composite added 0.6% to 13,738.00.
Trade was light before Memorial Day weekend. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which tracks the index of the market as a whole, traded just over 33.5 million shares, well below the ETF’s 30-day volume average of nearly 77 million shares.
Shares of companies linked to the economic recovery won. Carnival Corp. rose 2.8%. Royal Caribbean jumped 3.9% and took its gain this week to more than 11% after the cruise line operator was cleared to begin test cruises with volunteer passengers.
The optimism about the economy comes as average daily Covid cases in the United States drop below 25,000 and nearly half of the American population has received at least one dose of vaccination.
Ford shares rose more than 8% after the auto giant announced it was increasing its investments in electric vehicles to $ 30 billion through 2025.
“We continue to seek a strong recovery in economic growth in 2021, with low interest rates and moderate increases in inflation,” said Scott Wren, senior global markets strategist at Wells Fargo. “This environment should favor most stock markets globally, and in particular those markets and sectors are most closely correlated to economic growth.”
Bitcoin continued its comeback, contributing to risk sentiment in financial markets. Bitcoin closed at around $ 38,500 on Wednesday, according to Coin Metrics. On May 19, the cryptocurrency hit a low of $ 30,001.51 following a 30% intraday crash. Shares of Tesla, a large holder of bitcoin, rose 2.4%.
Nordstrom shares fell 5.8% after the company missed Street’s earnings expectations for the first quarter, while shares of Urban Outfitters jumped 10% after better-than-expected quarterly results.
Wednesday also marked the 125th anniversary of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which debuted over a century ago with 12 members. Its best year was 1915 when the benchmark rallied 81.7%, while 1931 marked its worst year with a loss of 52.7%.
Investors have been keeping an eye on Washington and any development on an infrastructure trade-off that could further stimulate the economy. Senate Republicans plan to send President Joe Biden a counter-offer that costs nearly a trillion dollars this week.
Meanwhile, the heads of the nation’s largest banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, testified before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday.
