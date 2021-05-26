Pak exchange sets new daily traded volume record

By Sajjad Hussain

Islamabad, May 26 (PTI) The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday recorded unprecedented daily trading volume days after the government announced GDP would grow by nearly 4 percent in current fiscal year .

The capital market posted a record turnover of 1.56 billion shares, with the traded value increasing from 4.83 billion rupees to 28.34 billion rupees, PSX reported on its website.

All-share volume increased from 885.98 million to 1,563.36 million shares, while market capitalization increased to Rs 85.36 billion. The total number of companies traded was 423 compared to 418 in the previous session – 284 closed, 125 closed and 14 remained unchanged.

Planning Minister Asad Umar hailed the new daily trading volume record set by the capital market. Today’s volume broke the previous record by 39 percent. The market is responding to signs of a sustained recovery, he tweeted.

Umar said this showed the government had succeeded in containing the third wave of COVID-19, but was quick to warn that the risk remained.

The PSX report showed that the uptrend in stock prices stalled the benchmark KSE-100 at the 46,812.31 level with a gain of 511.65 points.

The news came just days after the government said the economy’s growth of 3.94% in the first 10 months is expected to hit 4% by the end of the fiscal year on. June 30th. PTI SH AMS

