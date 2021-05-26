San Jose endorses gigantic and controversial new downtown Googles campus





After first proposing it in 2017, Google received unanimous approval from San Jose City Council to move forward with its Central West Development plan, CNBC reports. The company and the city have reached an agreement to develop approximately 80 acres of land in downtown San Jose, California that will also serve as mixed-use residential, commercial and open space for Google employees and residents. from the city. According to the draft development agreement (PDF)Google will build 7.3 million square feet of office space and 4,000 housing units, of which 1,000 are explicitly reserved as affordable housing. In addition to 50,000 square feet devoted to retail and cultural space, the company also plans to build hotel rooms and short-term residences for business travelers. Google has detailed some of these plans as rendered at the end of 2020, but this is only part of its real estate expansion on the West Coast. Of the society futuristic new developments in Mountain View and Sunnyvale are already under construction, and a huge New York office space in Hudson Square is also underway. Image: Google (Youtube) Construction of the downtown west could start as early as next year, but could take 10 to 30 years to complete. The timing of project approval is complicated by how the pandemic has influenced the company’s overall thinking about work. CEO Sundar Pichai recently announced a new flexible work policy for post-pandemic life that expects 60% of Google employees to spend only three days in the office, with around 20% of company staff. to work remotely from home. It seems reasonable to question whether a dramatic expansion of office space makes sense if Google plans to use less than ever. There is also the question of how much affordable housing offered by Google can actually help. The company pledged $ 1 billion in 2019 to fix the California housing problem it was instrumental in creating, but the price is still a concern. San Jose, like large swathes of California, isn’t exactly a cheap place to live. Last year the city was noted the hardest city in the United States to buy a house, with a median home price of $ 1.1 million. The situation is just as bad for tenants. In 2019, the National Coalition for Low Income Housing (NLHIC) found that San Jose is also severely short of affordable housing. For the 57,375 tenant households identified by the NLIHC, there were also only 16,825 affordable and available rental units. With these numbers in mind, adding 1,000 affordable housing units to Google seems minor. Activists and residents of San Jose staged protests at the very first board meeting to discuss the sale of the land to Google in 2018. Their main concern was that the development of Googles could price current tenants in the area. The San Jose Sharks hockey team also threatened to sue Google and the city of San Jose if parking was not guaranteed for the nearby SAP Arena. Google eventually accepted 2,850 parking spaces and offered the team final approval on other infrastructure changes, according to The San Jose Mercury News. Google did concessions and adjustments undergoing approval, and at least claims to want Downtown West to be part of San Jose, rather than just an extension of its campus. How that emerges will depend on how the development affects the most vulnerable San Joses, rather than Google’s own workers.

